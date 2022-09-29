Tejasswi Prakash says strength comes from an indomitable will as she treats fans to stunning PHOTOS
Tejasswi Prakash treated fans to a few stunning photos. Check out her post.
Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian television industry. After winning hearts with Bigg Boss 15, the actress is now impressing everyone with her stint in Naagin 6. She also enjoys a massive fan following owing to her fashion sense and down-to-earth behavior. Meanwhile, there are many stunners in B-town who often leave us impressed with their stylish picks. Giving them tough competition are divas from the telly world. And, it won't be wrong to say that Tejasswi Prakash is leading the line amongst them.
The actress, who is quite popular on social media, took to Instagram today and treated fans to some stunning photos. And every time she uploads these breathtaking pictures, it goes viral within the blink of an eye, owing to her beauty and fashion sense. She captioned her post, "Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will." In the snaps, Tejasswi can be seen sporting a dark green gown, featuring a front slit. Pulling her hair back in a braid, she amped up her look with statement earrings and high heels. The diva completed her look with a bold pout.
Have a look at Tejasswi’s post:
Meanwhile, Tejasswi has been a part of the TV industry for a long time. However, her popularity increased massively after her Bigg Boss 15 stint. Ever since the reality show, Tejasswi has been making headlines for her relationship with Karan Kundrra. Recently, Karan shared photos on social media featuring his ladylove Tejasswi.
In the post shared by Karan, he is seen seated on a single sofa with Tejasswi seated on his lap. He also shared other pictures of them goofing around and he also shared a single picture of himself. The couple looks stylish in the solid colors outfits. While, Tejasswi sported a mustard crop top with purple pants, Karan looked dapper in Burgandy blazer and black trousers. He wrote in the caption, “trust me she bullied me into it..! the third picture is not me posing but fearing for my life.” Tejasswi replied, “Wait for some amazing moves by the one and only @kkundrra Hell yeah I bullied him into it #boss.”
The actress also hogged the limelight after it was reported that she has purchased a property in Goa.
