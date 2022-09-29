Tejasswi Prakash says strength comes from an indomitable will as she treats fans to stunning PHOTOS

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian television industry. After winning hearts with Bigg Boss 15, the actress is now impressing everyone with her stint in Naagin 6. She also enjoys a massive fan following owing to her fashion sense and down-to-earth behavior. Meanwhile, there are many stunners in B-town who often leave us impressed with their stylish picks. Giving them tough competition are divas from the telly world. And, it won't be wrong to say that Tejasswi Prakash is leading the line amongst them.

The actress, who is quite popular on social media, took to Instagram today and treated fans to some stunning photos. And every time she uploads these breathtaking pictures, it goes viral within the blink of an eye, owing to her beauty and fashion sense. She captioned her post, "Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will." In the snaps, Tejasswi can be seen sporting a dark green gown, featuring a front slit. Pulling her hair back in a braid, she amped up her look with statement earrings and high heels. The diva completed her look with a bold pout.