Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have become one of the most loved couples in the television industry. They don’t hesitate to show their love for each other. The duo often shares adorable pictures on their social media handles.

Tejasswi recently posted a series of pictures with her love Karan Kundrra. The heartwarming pictures not only show their love for each other but also dismisses break-up rumors.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra share heartwarming moments

The Naagin actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a bunch of pictures with Karan Kundrra, showcasing their deep bond. Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “Karan: I click her the best. Or Tejasswi: love is feeling known. Select your favourite caption.”

The photos capture the couple against a picturesque backdrop, with cozy images showcasing them gazing into each other's eyes and sharing smiles. The duo were seen spending some fun quality time in London.

Tejasswi Prakash looked gorgeous in a dress featuring rubert mesh detailing and lined with organza sheath material. She styled her hair sleek and left it open, choosing minimalistic jewelry, including small hoop earrings to accessorize the look. While Karan Kundrra looked handsome in a graphic t-shirt and shorts with an all-over print.

Fan reactions

As soon as Tejasswi Prakash uploaded the pictures, fans flooded the comment section and expressed their love for ‘TejRan.’ Rajiv Adatia commented, “Rajiv is the nicest human you have met! I like this caption.” A fan wrote, “Lot's of love and endless happiness to both of you.” Another fan commented, “What about another post with‚ She said YESSS ?”

About Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

For the unversed, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been a couple since their stint on the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 15. Even after the show ended, they have remained together through various challenges. Fans adore their enduring bond and wish them lasting happiness.

Tejasswi Prakash has become a household name with her roles in Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2, and Naagin 6. Her victory on Bigg Boss 15 significantly expanded her fanbase, and she continues to win hearts with her performances.

