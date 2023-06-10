Tejasswi Prakash shares PICS from her fun-filled birthday celebration with boyfriend Karan Kundrra and family

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the TV industry. The Naagin 6 actress celebrated her 30th birthday today with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra and her parents. Ahead of her birthday, Tejasswi’s fans gave her a sweet surprise by bringing lots of cakes, gifts and birthday cards on the sets of Naagin 6. Today, the actress shared a series of photos of herself, Karan Kundrra and her family members celebrating her birthday.

Tejasswi Prakash shares birthday celebration photos

Tejasswi Prakash shared a bunch of photos from her birthday bash on her Instagram account. She captioned the photos, “Blessed…Thank you for all the love…And your beautiful wishes .” The actress added an angel and a red heart emojis. The first photo shows Tejasswi adorably posing for the camera. She wore a red sleeveless halterneck dress, and accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings. The Naagin 6 actress went for minimal makeup and chose a glossy pale red lipstick. Tejasswi completed her look with a pair of white heels.

The second picture shows Tejasswi striking an intimate pose with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. The third one features her parents along with Karan. The rest of the photos show Tejasswi acing different poses as she celebrates her birthday.

Fans react to Tejasswi’s birthday pics

Tejasswi Prakash’s lovely fans did not wait a minute to fill the comment section with birthday messages the moment she posted her photos. One fan wrote, “Happiest Birthdayyy Love, hope you keep getting blessed with best always & forever,” while another one commented, “No nazar…Beautiful and Beautiful.” A third one commented, “I was Waiting… nd finally…Happppppyyy birthday.” One person wished her a happy birthday and wrote, “Lots of wishes for your health and happiness.” Several fans dropped red heart emojis while wishing her happy birthday.

Tejasswi’s work front

Tejasswi Prakash rose to fame after portraying the role of Dhara Vaishnav in the TV show Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. After that, she acted in several shows such as Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka among others. Tejasswi participated in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 as well as Bigg Boss 15. The actress notably lifted the trophy of the Salman Khan-hosted show after which she was chosen to essay the lead role in Naagin 6.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash Birthday: Naagin 6 actress celebrates special day with media; Treats them with cake