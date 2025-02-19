Tejasswi Prakash shows how casual can be sultry too in chic outfit on Celebrity Masterchef sets, see PICS

If you're looking to elevate your style effortlessly, let Tejasswi Prakash be your guide! As a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, she has not only captivated audiences with her impressive talent but has also become a fashion icon. Tejasswi's ability to seamlessly transition between minimalist and maximalist styles sets her apart. Her recent Instagram posts highlight her exceptional talent for minimal fashion, featuring looks that are both chic and sophisticated.

With her impeccable sense of style, Tejasswi Prakash continues to inspire her followers. She proves time and again that a well-executed minimalist look can speak volumes. The pictures that she uploaded a few minutes back are clicked on the sets of her current show Celebrity MasterChef. While stepping out of the car, the actress waited to click a few snaps and gave stunning shots.

Clad in a black bralette paired with a grey hooded neck hoodie and red cotton sweatpants, Tejasswi raises the fashion quotient here. Her hair is tied up into a properly styled bun and her makeup is on point. The Bigg Boss 15 winner paired bronze hoops with her outfit and opted black boots.

Take a look at Tejasswi Prakash's stylish PICS:

By taking cues from her fashion choices, you too can embody the essence of a boss lady. She gave amazing poses here and her caption is, "You know my name, not my story… it’s only just begun baby (heart caption)."

After these snaps were uploaded to the photo-sharing application, fans were quick enough to shower love on their Teja. A fan commented, "Oh how long we waited for this post," another fan wrote, "Sizzling Hot," another user said, "Finallyyyy you gave a post," and so on the compliments continued.

Workwise, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Celebrity MasterChefs as a contestant. She returned to Television after her hit show Naagin 6. Apart from this, Tejasswi has also been the winner of Bigg Boss 15. Before this, she was a contestant on Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi.