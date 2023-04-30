Tejasswi Prakash shows how to style co-ord with panache as she steps out with Karan Kundrra and her family

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most popular and adored couples in the television industry. Both the actors were contestants of Bigg Boss 15, where they fell in love and made their relationship official too. Their adorable chemistry and loved-up posts and photos on social media swoon the hearts of the audiences. Despite a busy schedule, the couple finds time to spend with their respective families. Now that Tejasswi's brother Pratik is back from the US, Karan and the actress were seen spending time with him.

Tejasswi Prakash stylish look:

On 29 April, Tejasswi Prakash stepped out in the city for a dinner date along with her parents, brother Pratik and Karan Kundrra. For the dinner date, Tejasswi looked absolutely stylish as she donned a beige co-ord set. She styled her wavy tresses open and opted for black flip-flops. The actress carried a black handbag to complete her look.

On the other hand, Karan Kundrra also looked dapper as he wore a white sweatshirt and paired it with black pants. The duo was all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi along with their family.

Watch the video here-

Tejasswi Prakash's professional life:

Tejasswi Prakash started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki, and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. The actress also starred in numerous music videos with beau Karan Kundrra and other well-known actors. She is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6.



Karan Kundrra's work:

Karan Kundrra has been a part of several shows such as Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, Bigg Boss 15, and many others. He even hosted several shows such as Gumrah – End Of Innocence and Love School and was also one of the gang leaders in the reality show MTV Roadies. Karan was seen hosting the popular reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. After this, he got featured in several music videos such as Baarish Aayi Hain and Akhiyan. Karan is now seen essaying the role of Veer in the popular fictional show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

