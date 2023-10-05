Tejasswi Prakash sports stylish athleisure as she gets spotted outside gym in Bandra; See PICS

Tejasswi Prakash is one such star that needs no lengthy introduction! Her remarkable acting skills and impeccable fashion sense have made her a favorite among fans. Tejasswi's talent is not the only aspect that garners admiration but her off-screen persona also charms the audience. The Bigg Boss 15 winner has maintained an active social media presence and regularly shares updates regarding her personal and professional life with her fans. Tejasswi who is a true foodie, has also been focusing on her fitness lately and inspiring her fans.

Tejasswi Prakash gets spotted outside a gym

Just a few minutes ago, Naagin 6 fame Tejasswi Prakash was spotted in Bandra, Mumbai by the paparazzi as she stepped out to hit the gym. The actress has been taking immense care of her health and fitness and is often spotted by the paparazzi during her Yoga and gym sessions. Today was nothing different! Tejasswi looked uber cool as she sported neon leggings and a white crop top as she stepped out for her workout. The diva tied her hair into a ponytail, sported black sneakers, and carried a tote bag to carry her essentials. Tejasswi was clicked as she stepped out of her car and also posed for the paparazzi.

Take a look at Tejasswi Prakash's PICS here-

Recently, Tejasswi was seen attending the Thank You For Coming premiere in the city along with her beau Karan Kundrra. Karan is playing a pivotal role in Karan Boolani's directional Thank You For Coming. Tejasswi and Karan looked like a power couple in stylish outfits as they attended the premiere. The diva had also cheered for her boyfriend on social media by sharing a glimpse of Karan's appearance in the film. Apart from this, there have been several rumors that Tejasswi and Karan might appear in Salman Khan-led show Bigg Boss 17. However, there's no confirmation regarding the same.

Work-wise, Tejasswi Prakash was last seen playing the lead role of Prathana in Ekta Kapoor's fictional show Naagin 6. She bagged the lead role as soon as she won the Salman Khan-led controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15. Apart from this, she is busy promoting brands on social media, doing photoshoots for high-end brands, and also vlogging.

