Tejasswi Prakash spotted at airport; Actress carries luxury handbag worth middle-class family’s annual income

Airport looks of celebrities always become a talking point. While they are always in a rush to catch flights amidst their busy schedules, they never fail to turn heads with their styles. The latest airport look that will soon set the internet abuzz is of the popular actress Tejasswi Prakash. On Friday morning, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, a power couple known not just for their on-screen chemistry but also their impeccable style stood out with their sartorial picks. Yes, they brought their A-game to the airport today. Here's a closer look.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's airport look

Tejasswi exuded elegance as she rocked an all-black ensemble that accentuated her natural beauty. Her makeup-free face radiated a youthful glow, leaving everyone in awe of her simplicity. She paired a black puffed sleeve loos top with chic black bootcut pants. With a zipper up front, and panels in front, Tejasswi looked quite stunning. Completing the look, she slipped into black stilettos that added an extra touch of sophistication to her outfit and carried a black luxury handbag. Her handbag deserves extra attention because of the price tag. The Yves Saint Laurent Bag costs a whopping INR 4 lakhs. Yes, you read it right, it's almost equal to many middle-class families' annual household income in our country. It's a black quilted bag that looks spacious and it seems this expensive travel companion helped Tejasswi carry all her essentials in it. The luxurious handbag added effortless sophistication to the Naagin actress' look.

Take a look at Tejasswi's handbag here:

Karan Kundrra's look

Beau Karan Kundrra was also spotted at the airport and it seems the two jetted off together. Karan's easy-going smile matched his laid-back style, and together, they created a picture-perfect harmony with their contrasting yet complementary outfits. The actor wore an all-white outfit, a white loose-fitted shirt, shorts, and white loafers. It has comfortable written all over it and is perfect for traveling. He wore shades and carried a red messenger bag. Unlike his girlfriend's luxurious bag, Karan's was a red Adidas messenger bag that is available online for around INR 5000.

Check out the couple's airport look here:

Besides the couple's chemistry, their fashion game was on point. While Tejasswi's outfit choice spelled sophisticated chic, Karan was the epitome of casual comfortable. Now, it's time to wait and see where the lovebirds headed off.

