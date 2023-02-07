Tejasswi Prakash starrer Naagin 6 makers to introduce a new track, show gets an extension till THIS month

Naagin 6 starring Tejasswi Prakash as the main lead became a fan-favorite show within a few months. Be it the intriguing storyline, sudden twists and turns, generation leap, or drama, Ekta Kapoor's supernatural fictional show managed to keep the audiences on the edge of their seats. Tejasswi essays the shape-shifting serpent in the show and has impressed the masses with her acting mettle. From transforming into Kiara and flaunting that firangi accent to playing a double role in the show. Fans have admired all shades of her as Naagin. Despite receiving a great response from the fans and getting good TRPs, the show was going to go off-air in February 2023.

Now according to an ETimes TV report, Ekta Kapoor's popular show Naagin 6 has got an extension till April 2023. A source close to the show told the publication that Naagin 6 makers have planned to introduce a new track as the show is receiving a lot of love with Shesha and Vishakha's (Adaa Khan and Anita Hassnandani) entries. The source also told the Etimes that fans wanted more drama and hence the makers are presenting a track with Naag Lok. There were speculations about bringing the lead 'naagins' from previous seasons too but nothing has been confirmed yet. The finale of the show is said to be grand with all the divas reuniting in the show.

About Naagin 6:

Naagin 6 produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms featured Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Mahek Chahal, Manit Joura, Reema Worah, Bakul Thakkar, Urvashi Dholakia, Sudha Chandran, Abhishek Verma among others in pivotal roles. The sixth season of the show premiered on 12 February 2022 and has been airing since then. Naagin 6 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm on Colors TV and Voot.

On the professional front, Tejasswi Prakash started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini and more. She also participated in non-fictional shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and Bigg Boss 15. After her powerful stint in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi lifted the trophy of the season and won the cash prize.