Tejasswi Prakash starrer Naagin 6 PROMO: Will Naagin save the kids from the vicious plan of the villains?

Naagin 6 is one of the top-rated and loved shows airing on Television screens and receives immense love from viewers. This supernatural show features Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role who essays the role of a shape-shifting serpent. The show has proved to be a huge hit on the screens, and its supernatural storyline and high-octane drama have hooked the attention of the audience. Its interesting twists and turns and generation leap have kept the audiences entertained. Now the audience will witness another twist in the show and the makers have now shared a glimpse of it on their social media handle.

Naagin 6 Promo:

Colors TV shared a new promo of Tejasswi Prakash-led show Naagin 6 on its official Instagram handle. In this promo, we see all the villains joining hands to destroy the kids but it is seen that Tejasswi's 'ansh' uses her superpower and turns into a shape-shifting serpent. She attempts to save the kids from being kidnapped and fights with the kidnapper. It is then seen that Naagin appears at that spot and fights with the kidnappers to save the kids.

It will be interesting to see whether Naagin and her ansh are able to save the kids with their superpowers or not. These special episodes will air on 22-23 April. The caption of this promo read, "Ab Naagin aur uske ansh se shuru hoga, badle ka naya adhyay. Dekhiye #Naagin6, har Sat-Sun raat 8 baje sirf #Colors par."

Watch the video here-

About Naagin 6:

Naagin 6 produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms featured Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Mahek Chahal, Manit Joura, Reema Worah, Bakul Thakkar, among others in pivotal roles. After 21 years of leap in the show, Tejasswi Prakash was seen essaying the dual role of Pratha and Prarthna. Both her characters were loved by the audience and she was applauded for her performance and acting prowess. Naagin 6 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Colors TV and Voot.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash proves ethnic co-ord with cape is the new trend, shares gorgeous PICS in a stylish attire