Tejasswi Prakash, one of the television industry's most popular actresses, is currently taking a break from work to travel and give herself some me-time. Despite being away from TV screens, she continues to make headlines for her fashion choices. The actress stays active on social media and shares glimpses of her personal and professional life almost regularly.

Earlier today, the Naagin actress turned heads with her impeccable sense of style. The actress was spotted in the city in a jovial mood but what caught our attention was her black bag. Tejasswi Prakash effortlessly stunned in a trendy and chic outfit, perfect for an outing with friends. Let's decode her look.

Tejasswi Prakash’s fashionably chic outing

The Bigg Boss 15 winner looked stunning in a whimsical green jumpsuit. With the V-neck, half sleeves, and straight pants, it’s a chic addition to any wardrobe.

The unique knot-like pattern connects the top and pants, and pockets add convenience. This jumpsuit seamlessly blends fashion and functionality, perfect for various occasions while ensuring you look chic and feel comfortable.

Tejasswi accessorized her look with understated black sandals, allowing her outfit to take center stage. Her hair was left open in gentle waves, complemented by a natural makeup look. However, it was her choice of accessories that truly made a statement, an exquisite black bag from Yves Saint Laurent (YSL).

A peek into luxury

Curious about the price tag? Tejasswi's YSL bag comes with a price of Rs. 4,08,164, showcasing her penchant for high-end fashion and setting new benchmarks in style.

More about Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash is a popular figure in the television industry, praised for roles like Ragini in Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur and her memorable triple roles in Naagin 6 as Pratha, Prathna, and Pragati.

In 2020, she showcased her adventurous spirit on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Her victory in Bigg Boss 15 in 2021 further established her status in the entertainment industry.

