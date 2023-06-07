Tejasswi Prakash stuns in floral co-ords; Does the summer trend right

Popular actress Tejasswi Prakash is loved by a large fan base for her exceptional talent and impeccable fashion sense. Time and again, she has proved that she can slay in any outfit, be it heavily embellished lehengas or bold cutout dresses. Her pictures on social media go viral within a blink of an eye and fans leave no stone unturned to compliment her snaps. Not once, but Tejasswi has proved her love for co-ord several times. The diva has a special corner for co-ords in her heart and her closest.

Tejasswi Prakash's new PICS:

A few minutes ago, Tejasswi Prakash took to her social media handle and decided to leave fans in a frenzy by sharing her new breathtaking photos. In these snaps, the Naagin 6 actress is seen striking captivating poses in a stylish floral co-ord set. Tejasswi is seen sporting a floral printed skirt, white top, and donned a floral printed blazer. She styled her wavy hair open and completed her look by donning stunning heels. Sharing these snaps, the actress captioned, "Endless summer." Fans flooded her comment section and praised her amazing look.

Take a look at Tejasswi's post-

Speaking about her personal life, Tejasswi is dating Karan Kundrra, and the couple is going headstrong with their relationship.

Tejasswi Prakash's career:

Tejasswi Prakash started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. Not only has Tejasswi made her mark in Hindi cinema, but she has also gained recognition in the Marathi film industry. She has appeared in notable Marathi films like Mann Kasturi Re and School College Ani Life. She is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6.

