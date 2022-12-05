Tejasswi Prakash takes the internet by storm with her bold pics; Karan Kundrra REACTS

Tejasswi Prakash needs no introduction! The actress is known for her exceptional acting prowess, amazing sartorial choice, and for raising the temperature with her jaw-dropping photos. Post her Bigg Boss 15 stint, Tejasswi has been constantly taking the internet by storm with her bold and beautiful pictures, interesting reels, and glimpses of her PDA with beau Karan Kundrra. Her pictures go viral in the blink of an eye as she is one of the most loved celebrities in the showbiz world. Tejasswi Prakash's recent PICS:

The Naagin 6 actress is leaving no stone unturned to stun her fans with her breathtaking pictures from her latest photoshoot. Today Tejasswi dropped some bold monochrome photos in a black sequined backless plunging neckline outfit that is sure to make many hearts skip a beat. Her open wavy tresses and beauty are truly commendable here. Sharing these snaps, Tejasswi wrote, "Filling you with shades of black and white you didn’t know were there." Fans flooded her comment section and complimented the diva's beauty here. Her beau Karan Kundrra has not missed admiring her magnificence and dropped emojis on her photos.

Take a look at her PICS here-

On the personal front, Tejasswi met the love of her life Karan Kundrra inside Bigg Boss 15 house, and since then, they are inseparable. Their fans lovingly call them ‘TejRan’ and the couple never misses a chance to shower love on each other, be it onscreen or offscreen. Tejasswi Prakash career: Tejasswi Prakash started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. She is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6, along with Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.

