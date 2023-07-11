Tejasswi Prakash: Tea made by Karan Kundrra to relishing pav bhaji at night; Here's what Naagin 6 actress eats

Tejasswi Prakash is one such star that needs no lengthy introduction! Her remarkable acting skills and impeccable fashion sense have made her a favorite among fans. Tejasswi's talent is not the only aspect that garners admiration but her off-screen persona also charms the audience. The diva has maintained an active social media presence and regularly shares updates regarding her personal and professional life with her fans. Tejasswi also has a YouTube channel where she often shares vlogs on interesting topics. A few hours ago, she shared a new vlog giving a glimpse of what she eats and drinks in a eat.

Here's what Tejasswi Prakash eats in a day:

Breakfast:

Tejasswi informed that she starts her day with a cup of tea made by her beau Karan Kundrra. She also shared with her fans that they have a ritual where Karan makes morning tea for her daily. Later, while traveling to Naagin 6 sets, Tejasswi drinks a healthy juice which is made of Lauki (Bottle Gourd), Amla (Indian gooseberry), and Pudina (Spearmint). She then shared the benefits of this drink and said, "Lauki and pudina are good for the system, it is a cooling agent, it's fibrous, helps your gut keep clean and also shared that amla is good for the hair. As you can see my hair is thin so I have amla for that."

After reaching the sets, Tejasswi prefers having another drink which is Mosambi (sweet lime) juice. She then drinks a protein drink to survive the hectic day on the shoot. The Naagin 6 actress then showed a glimpse of her breakfast which included Idli, Medu vada, and Samosas. She mentioned that she only tastes all the items little and doesn't eat everything of it. After that, she prefers having beetroot juice and then coconut water.

Watch the video here-

Lunch:

Though her breakfast includes more liquids, Tejasswi prefers having a heavy lunch. In the vlog, the Bigg Boss 15 winner showed a glimpse of her lunch box which included-Chicken curry, karela (bitter gourd), salad, chapatis, rice and mutton cutlet. After having her lunch, she sits in Vajrasana for a few minutes which helps her digest the heavy lunch.

Evening Snack:

After lunch, Tejasswi prefers having black coffee without sugar so that it burns fats and helps in digestion. After black coffee, Tejasswi eats fruits such as apples, pears and bananas and also munches on sukha bhel as an evening snack. In the evening, Tejasswi drinks lemon juice which includes honey and chia seeds.

Dinner:

In the vlog, it was seen that Tejasswi meets Karan Kundrra after her pack-up and relishes street food as her dinner. She ate Dosa, Idli, a sandwich, and pav bhaji as her dinner for the day. It was then seen that the vlog ends here.

On the professional front, Tejasswi Prakash was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's hit supernatural show Naagin 6. Naagin 6 last episode went on air on July 9.

