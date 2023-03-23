Tejasswi Prakash teases fans and strikes captivating poses in a stylish lilac co-ord, says 'Take a dose of me'

It's all about making jaws drop! Talk about flawless fashion because that's the only term we know right now. As hardcore fashion nerds, Style Queen Tejasswi Prakash's new stunning look has not missed our eyes. We've seen her style string in pretty organza dresses, shimmery fits, coordinated sets, ethnic ensembles, and more. But this time, the diva took the internet by storm with her new look. Simple isn't best. Do it sexy. Tejasswi Prakash has been living up to this mantra ardently, and we love it! This time she donned a co-ord look and swoon many hearts.

You can't deny the fact that a co-ord offers comfort, style, and a lot more than you ask. It has become quite a rage and is a chic way to make heads turn on coffee dates, at college, and even at parties. Tejasswi here knows this secret and has not missed a beat to serve striking looks in it. Not once, but the actress has experimented several times by wearing printed co-ord, ethnic co-ord, blazers with co-ords, and so on and simply won hearts every time. This time she went bold to make your jaws drop, and we can't take our eyes off her!

Tejasswi Prakash's new PICS:

Pink is no more a girl's favorite color as lilac has taken the front seat. Yes, you read it right, and we know you would agree too! Lilac simply looks vibrant, modish, and is so eye catchy that it instantly grabs eyeballs worn in any form. Tejasswi here definitely reminds lilac is the color of the season. Clad in a metallic lilac co-ord, Tejasswi looks stunning here as she strikes captivating poses. She paired her gorgeous halter neck bralette with palazzo pants which look amazing. Tejasswi styled her hair into a messy bun and went for a glam face. She chose transparent strap heels, which complement her outfit shine. In the caption of these snaps, the Naagin 6 actress wrote, "Take a dose of me."

Take a look at her PICS here-

Tejasswi Prakash's professional life:

Tejasswi Prakash is all set to star in a Marathi film titled 'School College Ani Life' opposite Karan Parab. Backed by Rohit Shetty, Pavitra Gandhi, and Vivek Shah, the film also stars Jitendra Joshi in a pivotal role. Directed by Vihan Suryavanshi, School College Ani Life will hit the big screens on April 14, 2023. Along with this, Tejasswi also essays the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's hit supernatural show Naagin 6.

