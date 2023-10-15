Tejasswi Prakash to Dipika Kakar; list of Bigg Boss winners over years and what they are up to

The popularity of Bigg Boss has only grown stronger over the years; it's the reality show that keeps the nation glued to their screens. As Bigg Boss 17 finally removes its curtains and promises us drama, camaraderie, and unforgettable moments, let's take a walk down memory lane and see what our past champions are up to. Over the last few years, the controversial reality show made the winners, the likes of Tejasswi Prakash, Gauahar Khan, Shilpa Shinde, and other popular names in the entertainment industry.

Gauahar Khan - Bigg Boss 7 Winner

Gauahar Khan has recently stepped into the world of motherhood. This year, she and her husband, Zaid Darbar, welcomed their baby boy. The actress hasn't stayed away from her passion though. After a few months, she has been taking on smaller acting projects, maintaining her connection with the entertainment industry.

Gautam Gulati - Bigg Boss 8 Winner

Gautam Gulati, who garnered attention with his stint in Bigg Boss 8 house, is now a prominent figure as one of the gang leaders on Roadies 19. His charisma and spontaneity continue to shine, inspiring contestants and viewers alike.

Prince Narula - Bigg Boss 9 Winner

Prince Narula, the winner of Bigg Boss 9, is still reigning supreme as a gang leader on the ongoing Roadies 19. He has become a prominent face in the entertainment industry with his association with Roadies over the years.

Manveer Gurjar - Bigg Boss 10 Winner

Manveer Gurjar created history by becoming the first non-celebrity to claim the Bigg Boss trophy. Although he has kept a low online profile, his journey from a commoner to a household name remains an inspiration for many. He hasn't posted on social media since February 2021

Shilpa Shinde - Bigg Boss 11 Winner

Shilpa Shinde is currently busy with her role as Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai! She continues to light up the screen with her impeccable comic timing. She was also seen in the popular drama Maddam Sir.

Dipika Kakar - Bigg Boss 12 Winner

Dipika Kakar, the versatile actress and Bigg Boss 12 victor, is now a hands-on mother to her baby boy, Ruhaan. This is her first child, and she's currently taking a break from her acting career, dedicating her time to her new family member.

Sidharth Shukla - Bigg Boss 13 Winner

The late actor Sidharth Shukla, who touched hearts with his charismatic personality, tragically passed away due to a heart attack in 2021 at the young age of 40. He left an indelible mark on the world of Indian entertainment.

Rubina Dilaik - Bigg Boss 14 Winner

Rubina Dilaik, known for her grace and eloquence, has taken a step away from television. She's currently expecting her first child with husband Abhinav Shukla, embracing a new chapter in her life.

Tejasswi Prakash - Bigg Boss 15 Winner

Tejasswi Prakash, who charmed the audience with her grace, is staying in the limelight even after her Bigg Boss win. Her TV drama "Naagin 6" recently wrapped up, and she is busy attending various events and embarking on well-deserved vacations.

MC Stan - Bigg Boss 16 Winner

MC Stan, the talented rapper and winner of Bigg Boss 16, is busy making waves in the music industry. He's currently busy with international and national concerts.

Bigg Boss has not only provided entertainment but also paved the way for these champions to embark on remarkable journeys. Now, it's time to wait and watch who lifts the Bigg Boss 17 trophy.

