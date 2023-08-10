Tejasswi Prakash to Hina Khan: Affordable under Rs 5000 celebrity outfits you must own

How many times have you eyed a celebrity outfit, checked the outfit details, and visited the website, only to step back seeing the price tag? Well, all the time, right? But there are outfits worn by your favorite celebrities that can be way within your budget. Our fashion story is a treasure trove of budget-friendly finds inspired by the red-carpet looks of stars like Tejasswi Prakash, Hina Khan, Charu Asopa, and more. From elegant evening dresses to chic casual wear, we've curated a collection that lets you embrace celebrity glam without compromising your wallet. It's time to unleash your inner star with these stunning, pocket-friendly fashion choices.

Tejasswi Prakash's green mini dress

This chic mini dress is perfect for the glam evening look. Whether you're attending a cocktail party or going club hopping, if you want all eyes on you, take the risk and slip on this green mini-dress. It's also available in black. Tejasswi Prakash wore this dress for a photo shoot last month and took her fashion game to the next level. Take inspiration from her to style it with golden earrings or experiment with all you like. The dress called Serendipity is from the brand, Miakee. Tejasswi is often spotted in this label. It comes only at a price of Rs.1,920. Other dresses and tops from this brand are also super affordable.

Hina Khan's abstract print jumpsuit

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is not just known for her acting prowess, but her beauty. She can carry Western and traditional ethnic outfits with equal grace. We picked one of her very recent looks which garnered considerable attention from netizens. This abstract blue and brown printed halterneck jumpsuit is from Saangvi and costs only Rs. 2,800. She kept the look simple with no accessories and open hair. If you want you can wear a bracelet and earrings. Make sure to pair the outfit with stilettos to turn all heads.

Charu Asopa's white flared dress

Want to doll up for a date night or a special day? You cannot go wrong with this white outfit. With puff sleeves and flared mini skirt, this dress is ideal for effortless styling. Look as stunning as Charu Asopa by styling a similar look. Or you can also keep your hair open, wear silver hoops, stilettos, or ballerinas, and carry a small purse to look like a diva. This dress is available on the website of Forever New at a cost of Rs. 4,900.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's green slip dress

While Tejasswi's green glam dress is ideal for night outs, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's easy-breezy dress is ideal for day outs. Swipe the pictures to check her entire outfit. The lime green button-down dress with spaghetti straps will give you a comfortable look. It's available on H&M's website at only Rs. 1,949. Tie your hair in a loose ponytail, take a tote bag, wear sandals, and you are ready for a picnic by the beach.

Now that you have got the list of some affordable celebrity outfits, what are you waiting for? Steal the spotlight like your favorite celebrities without breaking the bank!

