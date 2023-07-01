Tejasswi Prakash turns head in blue pantsuit, fans compare her with this Bollywood star; Any guesses?

Tejasswi Prakash, the talented and charismatic actress, has taken the Indian television industry by storm with her remarkable performances and stunning on-screen presence in numerous TV shows. Besides her notable roles in popular television shows, the actress has been making waves in the fashion world with her sartorial choices. The Naagin 6 actress's latest appearance in an eye-catching blue pantsuit became the talk of the town. She was attending an event in the city with beau Karan Kundra by her side.

Tejasswi Prakash's recent look

At a recent event, Tejasswi caught everyone's attention as she stepped out in a stunning blue pantsuit that showcased her fashion-forward personality and ability to effortlessly carry any ensemble. Her blazer was different from conventional pantsuit blazers as it had a wraparound style tie on the left. The actress exuded confidence as she posed for the cameras, leaving fans in awe of her stunning look. She completed her look with sleek gelled-back straight hair. As accessories, the actress paired green drop earrings.

Take a look at Tejasswi's outfit here:

Tejasswi's look compared to Deepika Padukone

As soon as the video of Tejasswi's look was uploaded on social media, fans went crazy and commented on how stunning the Bigg Boss 15 winner looked. However, some netizens compared her with one of the most stylish Bollywood actresses. Her glamorous outfit and impeccable style had fans drawing comparisons to none other than Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone. The striking resemblance between Tejasswi's recent look and Deepika's appearance at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival sparked excitement and discussions among netizens. For the unversed, in 2018, Deepika chose a purple pantsuit for her second day at Cannes Film Festival. Deepika's outfit was from the house of MAO.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's outfit here:

Both actresses showcased their fashion prowess with their respective blue pantsuits, leaving fans delighted by the uncanny resemblance. Netizens praised Tejasswi for emulating Deepika's sophisticated style and carrying the ensemble with elegance.

