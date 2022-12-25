Tejasswi Prakash video calls Karan Kundrra as she decks up in Santa Claus costume ; Watch his reaction

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most adored couples of the telly industry and their fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love upon them. The lovebirds enjoy a massive fan following on social media as well and they never fail to express their love for each other. On the occasion of Christmas, Karan shared a hilarious video on his social media handle and we are left in splits.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan shared a cute screen recording of video call with his ladylove Tejasswi. In the video, we can see the actress decked up as a Santa Claus and the former just couldn’t control his laughter after looking at her. Well, it looks like they are virtually celebrating Christmas this year but the couple made sure to share it with their fans. Tejasswi looked cute in that white beard and red Santa’s costume. As soon as the video was shared, their fans flooded the comment section with their heart-warming compliments.

About Tejasswi and Karan

Both Karan and Tejasswi fell in love when they were in the Bigg Boss 15 house and received immense love from the viewers. During the show, their fans gave them the Tejran title which became very popular now. Well, we love to see them together and can’t wait to hear the wedding bells.

On the professional front, Tejasswi is currently essaying her role in the supernatural show Naagin 6, Besides this, both of them have featured in several music videos. Recently, the couple were on a work trip to Mussoorie along with Arjun Bijlani and the trio kept their fans entertained with their funny videos.