Tejasswi Prakash visits Lalbaugcha Raja; Bigg Boss 15 winner exudes grace as she opts for a simple red outfit

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 is set to conclude soon and people are making sure to make the most of the festival and pray to Lord Ganesha. A lot of celebrities are on a pandal-hopping spree as they seek the blessings of the divine God. Many actors have been spotted at several pandals and now, Bigg Boss 15 winner and Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash also stepped out to enjoy the festival.

Tejasswi Prakash visits Lalbaugcha Raja

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the firm believers of Lord Ganesha and she celebrates the festival with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm. The actress recently performed her Ganpati visarjan. The Naagin 6 actress visited Lalbaugcha Raja recently. The talented actress visited the pandal alone along with a few security guards. Tejasswi opted for a simple red suit and tied her hair neatly into a ponytail. She completed her look with long jhumkas that complemented the entire ensemble.

Have a look at the glimpses of Tejasswi Prakash's visit to Lalbaugcha Raja

Tejasswi Prakash's journey in the industry

Tejasswi has featured in shows like Sanskar: Dharohar Apno Ke, Swaragini, Pehredaar Piya Ki, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka among others, and has been appreciated as an actress. However, she garnered immense fame with her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. With her cute antics, Tejasswi made the viewers as well as the tough taskmaster Rohit Shetty laugh, but when it came to performing stunts, she was one of the best performers too. Unfortunately, because of a severe eye injury, the actress had to quit the show mid-way. Her stint in KKK 10 garnered her a lot of attention and she bagged Bigg Boss 15. The talented actress went ahead to lift the winner's trophy of that season. Post Bigg Boss, she secured the lead role in the show Naagin 6 which she recently wrapped up.

Tejasswi Prakash's personal life

Before Bigg Boss 15, the actress kept her love life a secret. However, she found love in Bigg Boss 15 and her chemistry with Karan Kundrra was quite evident. The duo went through a tough time inside the controversial show as a couple as they had to deal with many allegations, the most common one was them being accused of being in a fake relationship to get screentime. They stood strong against all allegations and came out as a powerful couple. After facing immense challenges, Karan and Tejasswi don't shy away from expressing their love to each other every now and then which makes them completely adorable.

