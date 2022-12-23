Tejasswi Prakash Vlog: Shutting trolls to relationship with Karan Kundrra, 5 things she addressed with fans

Tejasswi often shared updates regarding her personal and professional life on her Instagram handle. She also shares vlogs on her YouTube channel, and the actress recently crossed 1 million subscribers on her channel. On this occasion, Tejasswi conducted a Q&A session and answered several questions from her fans regarding her personal and professional life. Answering these questions, she also shared her opinion on several happenings and also revealed some facts about her personal life.

Popular actress Tejasswi Prakash has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time. The actress is presently winning hearts with her performance in the hit supernatural show's sixth sequel Naagin 6. Along with entertaining the audience with her acting prowess, Tejasswi has maintained an active presence on her social media handles and has stayed connected to her fans.

Here are 5 Things Tejasswi addressed in her new vlog:

On her success after Bigg Boss 15:

Answering this, Tejasswi revealed that she is enjoying success post winning Bigg Boss 15. She added that people's opinion doesn't matter after a certain period, only work matters and let your work make the loudest noise. Speaking more about it, Tejasswi said that she's happy that she won Bigg Boss 15 as she always had the audience's support. Talking about her ongoing show Naagin 6, Tejasswi revealed that the show has crossed 10 months, and it is the first season of Naagin that has been airing for such a long time.

On her brother Pratiks dignified behavior during Bigg Boss 15 journey:

Tejasswi shared that her brother Pra (Pratik Wayangankar) has always been a dignified person. Sharing an anecdote from their childhood, the actress said that as a child if she would complain about anyone to her brother Pra, he always dealt with it in a dignified manner. She said Pra always sees the best in people and it gets irritating sometimes but she loves this quality about her brother. Tejasswi said that during her Bigg Boss 15 journey her brother was confident that she would survive in the house and always supported her throughout the journey.

On how she deals with trolls:

Tejasswi shared that she is not very active on Twitter, and whenever she surfaces on it she only spots nice things happening. She added that trolls do come, but if you're happy your personal life is going well and your professional life is moving upward, many people don't like it. She further suggested that it is better to ignore trolls and focus on life goals and only success can shut trolling.

On her bond with Pratik Sehajpal:

Tejasswi said, "It's nice. We both are professionals. I'm tired almost every day as I have shoots, vlogs, events, or promotions, or either I'm spending time with my family. So either I spend some time with myself or on my phone or I read my book or sleep on my chair on the sets. So, I honestly don't get a lot of time to gel with a lot of people, and honestly, it's just not with Pratik, it's pretty much with everybody. But otherwise, as professionals, as co-actors, he's very professional and it's being nice working with him."

How does she overcome relationship issues with Karan Kundrra:

Tejasswi shared, "In a relationship, it is important to understand each other's love language. At the same time, it is important to know how a person reacts and how the other person wants to be handled when there is a fight." She further added, "When it comes to me and Karan, we both have a different method to solve a fight. Karan likes a little bit of space, and a little bit of time, and he'll think it over and come back and talk about it. I'm somebody who wants to know everything on the spot." She shared, "It really affects me, and I want to know then and there, how can I survive not knowing what affected you or me. So we are very different."

Tejasswi further added, "There is no secret that we fight. It was evident inside Bigg Boss 15 house, we kept it extremely real, and that was visible throughout the show itself. When there are two different paths, it is important to meet at a single point. I feel if a person likes to solve the issue and only then wants to get out of the room, it's going to force the other person to solve the issue for that particular time, and the topic will be closed. But if given some space, the other person will give a better answer. So I have realized that you should give the other person time to think and even you take time to think and only after thinking you can discuss the issue. I'm learning to adapt this and Karan has also started taking way lesser time to have his space which otherwise he actually requires. We have still stuck to the rule that we don't go to sleep without solving a fight. That's why it's going great."

About Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's relationship:

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell in love during their stint in Bigg Boss 15 house, and since then, their relationship is going heads strong. They are fans' favorite celebrity couple and enjoy a massive fan following. Their fans, who root for them ardently lovingly address them as ‘Tejran'.