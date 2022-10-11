Tejasswi Prakash's birthday wish for boyfriend Karan Kundrra will reinstate your faith in love; PICS
Karan Kundrra, the heartthrob of television is celebrating his 38th birthday on Tuesday, October 11. His ladylove and one of television's top actresses, Tejasswi Prakash left no stone unturned to make his birthday a memorable one. Despite her hectic schedule, Tejasswi never misses out on opportunities to make her loved ones feel special. Her relationship with Karan Kundrra is going very thick with the blessings of their respective families.
Tejasswi Prakash ushered in her actor-host-boyfriend Karan Kundrra's birthday by organising an intimate birthday celebration with their family members in attendance. Karan was over the moon and showered his ladylove with kisses. The birthday boy wore black pants and a matching jacket with panda prints on it. The Dance Deewane Juniors' host looked very excited as he cut the birthday cake with Tejasswi Prakash and his family by his side.
The Naagin 6 actress shared some romantic pictures of herself with Karan Kundrra from the birthday celebration on her Instagram. She captioned the post, "Happy birthday my love, my happiness, my strength, my weakness, my heart, my breath, my peace, my mess, my home, my world, my one and my only sunny @kkundrra (sic)"
Tejran fans were waiting with their bated breaths for Tejasswi's birthday wish for Karan on social media. This is Karan's first birthday with Tejasswi after falling in love with each other. Cupid struck between the two inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and ever since they have been inseparable. Their lives have been revolving around each other with their respective individualities.
On Tejasswi's birthday, the couple jetted off to Goa and Karan Kundrra proved that he is the perfect boyfriend by giving one surprise after another to her. A few days ago, the couple was spotted in the city with their family members for dinner. Tejasswi drove them back home while Karan Kundrra opted for an auto ride to return home.
Karan and Tejasswi have been rising high post their Bigg Boss 15 stint. From buying homes, and cars to bagging powerful projects, the duo is on both personal and professional highs.
