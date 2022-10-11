Tejasswi Prakash's birthday wish for boyfriend Karan Kundrra will reinstate your faith in love; PICS

Karan Kundrra, the heartthrob of television is celebrating his 38th birthday on Tuesday, October 11. His ladylove and one of television's top actresses, Tejasswi Prakash left no stone unturned to make his birthday a memorable one. Despite her hectic schedule, Tejasswi never misses out on opportunities to make her loved ones feel special. Her relationship with Karan Kundrra is going very thick with the blessings of their respective families. Tejasswi Prakash ushered in her actor-host-boyfriend Karan Kundrra's birthday by organising an intimate birthday celebration with their family members in attendance. Karan was over the moon and showered his ladylove with kisses. The birthday boy wore black pants and a matching jacket with panda prints on it. The Dance Deewane Juniors' host looked very excited as he cut the birthday cake with Tejasswi Prakash and his family by his side.

The Naagin 6 actress shared some romantic pictures of herself with Karan Kundrra from the birthday celebration on her Instagram. She captioned the post, "Happy birthday my love, my happiness, my strength, my weakness, my heart, my breath, my peace, my mess, my home, my world, my one and my only sunny @kkundrra (sic)" Check out the Instagram post here: