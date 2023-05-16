Tejasswi Prakash's Diet Decoded: Naagin 6 actor's simple meal plan can get you a healthy body and glowing skin

Popular actress Tejasswi Prakash is one such star that needs no lengthy introduction! Be it her amazing acting or her impeccable fashion sense, the diva has proved her versatility and impressed the audience with her fans. Her fans admire her on and off-screen personality, and it's not simply her fashion sense that inspires admiration, people frequently comment on her lean, athletic body.

Tejasswi's good looks are too good to put into words, and all the credit goes to the healthy lifestyle she follows. Despite having an erratic schedule, Tejasswi believes in following a diet plan, which helps the actress to remain fit and fab 24/7. And if you wish to get glowing skin and a healthy physique like this diva, you don't need to spend a huge amount on your diet. Just following a few simple steps of Tejasswi Prakash can get you your dream body and the perfect glow.

Read on as we decode Tejasswi Prakash's diet plan:

Tejasswi Prakash's before-breakfast routine:

Tejasswi Prakash starts her morning by drinking 3-4 glasses of warm water that helps in activating the body's metabolism, resulting in more fat burning throughout the day. It also works as a detoxification. Post this, Tejasswi drinks two shots of filtered black coffee as a pre-exercise beverage before beginning her training. This aids in increasing her energy and serves as the ideal beverage before exercise. Also, she occasionally stirs in 1 teaspoon of coconut milk.

What does Tejasswi eat for Breakfast:

The Naagin 6 actress believes in starting her day by having fresh fruits and boiled eggs to gain energy, protein, and fiber. This helps her obtain a curvaceous and slim body. She also prefers cereals and oatmeal in the morning to fill her tummy.

Tejasswi Prakash's lunch and dinner:

Tejasswi follows a low-carb and low-fat diet that consists of grilled vegetables, salads, chapatis, dal, and soup for lunch and dinner. The actress avoids eating rice.

What does Tejasswi eat on cheat days:

Tejasswi is a fan of street food and there have several times when we have seen her enjoying, momos, chaats, and a lot more on the streets. The Bigg Boss 15 winner loves pizza, chocolates, and butter chicken also.

Bonus tip:

We bring you a bonus tip that you might use with the above-mentioned diet plan. Along with the diet meal, Tejasswi also does cycling, yoga, and stretches for muscle toning, enhanced cardiovascular health, and improved blood circulation. Tejasswi performs rigorous workout which includes cardio, crunches, and a lot more.

On the professional front, Tejasswi Prakash is presently essaying the lead role in Naagin 6.

