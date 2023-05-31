Tejasswi Prakash's golden hour photoshoot in a bold pastel-blue outfit is simply breathtaking; See PICS

Popular actress Tejasswi Prakash is admired by a large fan base for her exceptional talent and impeccable fashion sense. Whether it's glamorous ethnic ensembles or stunning contemporary dresses, Tejasswi never fails to captivate her fans with her impeccable style. Her social media posts quickly become viral sensations, and admirers shower her with compliments. Tejasswi consistently sets the bar high with her trendy and fashionable outfits, establishing herself as a style icon. Once again, she has left everyone in awe with her latest fashion statement!

Tejasswi Prakash's new PICS:

A few minutes ago, Tejasswi Prakash took to her social media handle and decided to leave fans in a frenzy by sharing her new breathtaking photos. The Naagin 6 actress shared a few stunning shots from her latest photoshoot wherein we see her glowing as she poses for the pictures in the golden hour. Speaking about the outfit that she's wearing, the diva just left us spellbound with her fashion sense yet again. She donned a pastel blue strapless bodycon knee-length outfit and sported a white blazer. She left her straight hair open and opted for a pair of beige color heels. Sharing these snaps, the diva captioned, "I’d stop scrolling too." Fans went gaga and penned amazing comments for her praising her beauty.

Take a look at Tejasswi Prakash's PICS here-

Tejasswi Prakash's career:

Tejasswi Prakash's professional journey began in 2012, and she quickly gained fame with her role as Dhara Vaishnav in the popular show Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. Her impressive acting skills led her to be a part of various shows including Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, showcasing her versatility as an actress. Tejasswi has also ventured into nonfictional shows, proving her mettle in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and emerging as the winner of Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan. Her talent and popularity further landed her the lead role in Naagin 6.

Not only has Tejasswi made her mark in Hindi cinema, but she has also gained recognition in the Marathi film industry. She has appeared in notable Marathi films like Mann Kasturi Re and School College Ani Life, showcasing her prowess as an actress across different languages. Tejasswi has left a lasting impression by being a part of several successful music videos.

Speaking about her personal life, Tejasswi is dating Karan Kundrra, and the couple is going headstrong with their relationship.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash: Here's how much fees the actress earns per episode of Naagin 6; it will blow your mind