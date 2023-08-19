Tejasswi Prakash's knotted top and denim is the perfect outfit for a laid-back day

Tejasswi Prakash is a name to reckon with in the entertainment industry. The actress has been one of the most loved actresses who has featured in popular television shows over the years. She was recently part of one of the most successful franchises, Naagin. The actress is known to make heads turn with her sartorial picks when she is not working. Either her sartorial picks or her acting mettle or her personal life updates or the love of her fans, Tejasswi Prakash always remains in the limelight. Today, she was spotted leaving a temple in casual attire.

Tejasswi Paraksh's recent look

We are always used to seeing our favorite celebrities all glammed up, hair done perfectly, wearing trendy clothes, matching accessories, and looking their best. It's always a surprise for fans to see them in their casual attire, and when they do they realize how similar they look to us. Today, Tejaswwi was spotted leaving a temple and her attire caught our attention. She donned casual wear featuring washed-out blue denim and a simple grey tee shirt. She completed her look with a cotton tote bag. The no-make-up look and casual attire gave Tejasswi girl-next-door vibes. But her glowing skin is unmissable and made her look pretty.

Take a closer look at Tejasswi here:

About Tejasswi Prakash's work in the industry

Over the years, she has proved her acting mettle from TV shows to films. Popular TV shows like Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, and Swargini Naagin, among others are in her credit. She has also been part of many popular Marathi films. Most recently, she was seen in Rohit Shetty's School College Ani Life. She has also shown her competitive side, in reality, shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and Bigg Boss 15, where she emerged as the winner of the season. On the personal front, Tejasswi is in a relationship with Karan Kundrra. The two are head over heels in love with each and fans adore their chemistry. They never shy away from showing how crazy they are for each other. Recently, they returned from a weekend trip to Lonavala after wrapping up their ongoing projects. Fans are eagerly awaiting an update on Tejasswi's next project.

