Tejasswi Prakash's Marathi film School College Ani Life's song Rangbahara releases on THIS date; Watch Teaser

Tejasswi Prakash, one of the most popular actresses in the showbiz industry, is now gearing up for her upcoming Marathi film titled 'School College Ani Life'. This will be Tejasswi's second Marathi film after 'Mann Kasturi Re,' which also starred Abhinay Berde in the lead role. The actress recently shared the trailer of School College Ani Life on her Instagram handle, which also starred Karan Parab. The trailer received a great response from fans, and now the makers are all set to release the song of the film.

Tejasswi Prakash shares teaser:

School College Ani Life's first song 'Rangbahara' is all set to release on March 29. This song will be a romantic number starring Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Parab in lead roles. Sharing this exciting news with her fans, Tejasswi took to her social media handle and shared the teaser of Rangbahara. In the caption of this teaser, she wrote, "#Rangbahara Song Out Tomorrow! #SchoolCollegeAniLife #Releasing14thApril."

Fans are going gaga over this short glimpse of the song and have expressed their excitement in the comment section. Many fans penned comments such as "This was much needed Yayy," "So excited," "What a surprise Can't wait" and so on.

Watch the video here-

About School College Ani Life:

Starring Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Parab, School College Ani Life was shot before the Covid-19 pandemic. Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty has forayed into Marathi cinema and will be producing this film for the first time. School College Ani Life portrays the story of a youngster who navigated the challenges and joys of childhood and adulthood. The film also depicts a glimpse of strong friendship, close relationships with family, and the turbulences that occur in a love story. The film also promises to be a romantic story and is a family entertainer.

Backed by Rohit Shetty, Pavitra Gandhi, and Vivek Shah, the film also stars Jitendra Joshi in a pivotal role. Directed by Vihan Suryavanshi, School College Ani Life will hit the big screens on April 14, 2023. Along with this, Tejasswi also essays the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's hit supernatural show Naagin 6.

