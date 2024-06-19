Tejasswi Prakash’s maxi dress for dinner date with Karan Kundrra is a summery dream come true; Check out outfit cost inside

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were recently seen leaving a restaurant after a fun dinner with friends. The couple looked happy as they got into their car, with Karan driving away.

But what caught our attention was Tejasswi's outfit, it was a summer dream coming to reality. Let's talk about Tejasswi's stunning outfit; from where you can get it to what's its price.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra leaves after dinner date

The video shows Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra coming out of the restaurant. As they pose for the paps waiting outside, the former realizes she forgot something inside and rushes back. Then the lovebirds get into the car and drive away.

Check out Karan and Tejasswi's video here:

All about Tejasswi Prakash's summer dress

Tejasswi wore a beautiful blue and white printed A-line dress with touches of lemon yellow. This dress is perfect for summer and looks like a dream come true. The fitted dress has shoulder straps that are tied, giving it a cute and casual feel.

She paired the dress with stylish black sandals and her favorite black Yves Saint Laurent handbag. To keep her look simple and elegant, Tejasswi left her hair open and wore a yellow scrunchie on her right wrist.

The best part? This gorgeous dress is from the brand StyleCast and is available on Myntra for just Rs 949! Yes, you read that right—it's super affordable.

On the other hand, Karan wore a simple black shirt paired with black jeans.

Why you should copy Tejasswi Prakash's look?

Perfect for Summer: The blue and white print with hints of lemon yellow screams summer. It's light, fresh, and perfect for warm weather.

Comfortable and Stylish: The A-line shape and tied shoulder straps make the dress both comfy and chic. You can wear it for a casual day out or even a dinner date like Tejasswi.

Affordable: At just Rs 949, this dress is a steal. You can look stylish without breaking the bank.

Easy to Accessorize: Tejasswi's look is easy to replicate. Pair the dress with black sandals, a stylish handbag, and a simple hair accessory like a scrunchie, and you're good to go.

Talking about Tejasswi's work, very recently she was seen in a music video with Gippy Grewal, titled Revolver.

