Tejasswi Prakash's melodious rendition just made our day delightful: Watch VIDEO

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the well-known actresses in the television industry. She became a household name after she participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 along with Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhatt, and many more. After a journey full of ups and downs, she emerged as the winner of the show. Known for playing the character of Ragini in the famous Colors TV show Swaragini from 2015 to 2016, Tejasswi is also quite active on her social media handles and keeps updating her fans with her posts and stunning pictures.

The Swaragini actress is one of the most multi-talented personalities as she is trained in classical singing as well in Bharatnatyam. Recently, she posted a video on her Instagram handle, where she sang a melodious Kannada song and made her fans go crazy.

"The stone of karma is man who stumbles, The finger wound will not disappear, God will not wait, The darkness was filled with a lamp, Is it a flame that burns the city?.. #offdays #morningjamsession #badhairday", the caption of the video read.

Tejasswi Prakrash's career

Prakash began her career with the Colors TV show Sanskaar Dharohar Apnon Ki 2013. She gained much popularity with her character of Ragini in the Colors tv show Swaragini along with Helly Shah, Varun Kapoor, and Namish Taneja in the lead roles, and became a household name.

She then appeared in Pehredar Piya ke in 2017 but it went off air as the viewers raised objections regarding the story of the show.

This show was again telecasted later with a new title Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya and with a new story opposite Rohit Suchanti.

She then went on to play Uruvi Karn in Karn Sangini on Star Plus.Prakash again came into the limelight when she participated in popular TV reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 in 2020 and Bigg Boss 15 in 2021 where she became the winner.

Currently, she is playing the female protagonist Pratha Gujral in Naagin 6 opposite Simba Nagpal. After the show took the leap, she played the double role of a mother as well as a daughter in the show.

About her relationship

Prakash is dating actor Karan Kundrra, with whom she participated in Bogg Boss 15. They first met each other on Ladies vs Gentlemen and then went on to participate in Bigg Boss 15, where she became the winner and Kundra was the second runner-up. They have received a lot of love from the fans because of their loving relationship.