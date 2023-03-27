Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 and Bekaboo makers to make big revelations in upcoming episodes; Watch Promo

Ekta Kapoor is among the most popular producers in the entertainment industry and has made numerous shows under her banner Balaji Telefilms. Be it daily soaps with high-octane drama or fantasy shows with unexpected magic, Ekta's shows have entertained the audience for several years now. At present, Tejasswi Prakash starrer Naagin 6, and Shalin Bhanot-Eisha Singh's show Bekaboo are among the most successful shows produced by Ekta. Now the viewers will be on the edge of their seats as Naagin 6 and Bekaboo makers are all set to make big revelations in the upcoming episodes of the show.

Naagin 6 and Bekaboo PROMO:

Colors TV shared a new promo combining Naagin 6 and Bekaboo's upcoming twists on their official Instagram handle. In this promo, we see a new Naagin will be making an entry into the show and fighting against Prathna (Tejasswi Prakash). On the other hand, ardent viewers of Bekaboo will see Shalin Bhanot who is essaying Ranav in the show, unveil his real avatar. Eisha would be shocked to see Ranav turn into a rakshas. These twists in the show will be seen in the upcoming episodes on April 1 and April 2. The caption of this promo reads, "Iss Shanivaar aur Ravivaar khulenge ek ke baad ek bade raaz. Dekhiye 1st -2nd April raat 8 baje #Naagin6 aur raat 9 baje #Bekaaboo sirf #Colors par."

Watch the promo here-

About Naagin 6:

Naagin 6 produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms featured Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Mahek Chahal, Manit Joura, Reema Worah, Bakul Thakkar, among others in pivotal roles. After 21 years of leap in the show, Tejasswi Prakash was seen essaying the dual role of Pratha and Prarthna. Both her characters were loved by the audience and she was applauded for her performance and acting prowess. Naagin 6 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Colors TV and Voot.

About Bekaboo:

Ekta Kapoor's recently launched fantasy show Bekaboo is receiving a positive response since it started airing. Bekaboo is a fantasy drama that revolves around good and evil that is Parilok and Rakshas and their fight. The show stars Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh in pivotal roles. Zain Imam and Shivangi Joshi were also seen in the initial episodes of the show playing important characters. Bekaboo premiered on March 18 and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

