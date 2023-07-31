Tejasswi Prakash's photo dump from her Lonavala trip with Karan Kundrra gives a glimpse of her 'good life'

Power couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra is undoubtedly one of the most loved celebrity pair in the entertainment world. From being spotted on dates to being in the news for their mushy posts, the couple has always been a step ahead when it comes to expressing love. Recently, Tejasswi and Karan both wrapped up their respective shows that are Naagin 6 and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Post which, they are often seen attending parties, going on dates and vacations and so on.

Tejasswi Prakash's photo dump from her Lonavala trip:

Recently, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra travelled to Lonavala on a road trip to enjoy the monsoon season. The couple had a blissful stay in a hotel, went on a trek, relished delicious snacks and meals and dished out major couple goals. Karan had also shared a glimpse of their trekking on his YouTube channel. Now, a few minutes ago, Tejasswi has shared several photos of her Lonavala vacation. In these snaps, the actress is seen relishing scrumptious dessert, flaunting her glowing skin, enjoying her drink while relaxing in the bathtub, and enjoying the waterfall. She also shared photos of delicious snacks such as corn, vada pav and chai. She also showed the insects she spotted while trekking. Sharing these photos, Tejasswi wrote, "The good life project."

Tejasswi shares photos of Lonavala vacation:

Recently, Tejasswi and Karan attended Kubra Sait's birthday bash and looked fabulous together. The couple was also seen attending a restaurant launch event in the city. At both events, the Bigg Boss 15 fame couple turned heads with their stylish outfits and grabbed the spotlight as they posed for the paparazzi.

On the professional front, Karan Kundrra was seen playing the role of Armaan in the fantasy show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. The show also starred Reem Sameer and Gashmeer Mahajani and aired from 13 February 2023 to 9 June 2023.

Speaking about Tejasswi Prakash, the actress bagged the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 6 soon after her stint in Bigg Boss 15. Naagin 6 aired from 12 February 2022 to 9 July 2023.

TejRan fans are eagerly waiting for Tejasswi and Karan's announcement about their next project.

