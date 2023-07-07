Tejasswi Prakash's show Naagin 6 reaches its climax; WATCH Naagin perform one last time

Naagin 6, starring Tejasswi Prakash as the main lead, became a fan-favourite show within a few months. Be it the intriguing storyline, sudden twists and turns, generation leap, or drama, Ekta Kapoor's supernatural fictional show managed to keep the audiences on the edge of their seats. Now as per the latest reports, the show is all set to bid adieu to its fans and viewers this weekend. Despite receiving a great response from the fans and getting good TRPs, the show will soon end.

Naagin 6 Promo:

As the show is all set to draw its curtain, the makers have now released a new promo of Naagin 6 giving a glimpse of its climax scene. A few hours ago, Colors TV shared a new promo of Naagin 6 on its official Twitter handle. In this promo, we see Tejasswi Prakash aka Naagin performing in front of Lord Shiva. The caption of this promo read, "Shuru hoga Naagin ki kahaani ka aakhri padaav. Kya usse apni manzil mil paayegi? Dekhiye #Naagin6, har Sat-Sun raat 8 baje sirf #Colors par."

Watch the promo here-

Fans react:

Fans took over the comment section of this post and expressed their emotions as the show is going off-air. One fan wrote, "It's gonna be the last dance of teju in #naagin6 Like other dances, this one is also beautifully performed .. Love you @itsmetejasswi." Another user wrote, "Woww damn her moves and expression" and so on the comments continued.

About Naagin 6:

Naagin 6 produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms featured Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Mahek Chahal, Manit Joura, Reema Worah, Bakul Thakkar, Urvashi Dholakia, Sudha Chandran, Abhishek Verma among others in pivotal roles. Vatsal Sheth was recently roped in to play the lead role in the show.

Tejasswi essays the shape-shifting serpent in the show and has impressed the masses with her acting mettle. From transforming into Kiara and flaunting that firangi accent to playing a double role, fans have admired all shades of her as Naagin. The sixth season of the show premiered on February 12, 2022, and has been airing since then. Naagin 6 aired every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Colors TV and Voot.

