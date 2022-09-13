Tejasswin Prakash shares a 'Tejran' moment as she sports Karan Kundrra’s denim jacket; PIC

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most loved and adored couples in the television industry. They met inside Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 and since then are inseparable. Their fans lovingly call them ‘TejRan’ and the couple never misses a chance to shower love on each other, be it onscreen or offscreen. The adorable and fun chemistry between the two actors is loved by the audience. Recently Tejasswi offered couple goals as the actress sported Karan’s denim shirt for going out.

In the post shared by the actress, there are two backside pictures, one of Karan Kundrra and another of Naagin actress Tejasswi Prakash. Karan is seen wearing a denim shirt and Tejasswi is seen wearing same shirt somewhere else. It was a picture shared by a fan, who wrote, “How cute is this” and #team. Tejasswi reshared the picture on her social media and wrote, ‘#tejran’ with a blue heart and evil eye emoji.