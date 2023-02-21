‘Teju, I’m proud of you’, Karan Kundrra’s dad excited for Tejasswi Prakash as she bags Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 was held yesterday and many celebrities from the television and film industry attended the award ceremony. Naagin 4 actress Tejasswi Prakash attended the ceremony in traditional wear. Later at night, the actress took to her Instagram story to share the news of her big win. She won the Best Actress award for her role in Naagin 6. Celebrities and fans congratulated her on Twitter and Instagram and shared their wishes. Her beau Karan Kundrra shared an adorable video of sharing the news with his father that caught the attention of the fans.

Karan's father, who was getting a haircut done, was all smiles on hearing Tejasswi’s win. Karan said, “Papa, Teju ko Dadasaheb Phalke Award mila hai for Best Actress”. To this, his dad replies, “Wonderful, Teju we are proud of you.” Karan responded, “Me too.” His father replied in a sarcastic tone, “You less,” and Karan said, “Obviously.” Karan’s father added, “It is one of the most prestigious awards in the Indian film industry. Bade bade logon ko bhi ye award nahi milti hai. But she is lucky she got this at this young age. God bless her.” Karan shared the post with the caption, “Tejasswi Prakash, congrats little chua, we’re proud of you!” The actress reposted this to her Instagram story with red heart emojis.