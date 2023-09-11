Televison actress Ragini Khanna opens up on settling down: 'I don’t have a long list of qualities that I would like in my partner'

Television actress Ragini Khanna has recently completed a decade in showbiz. The actress was a part of many popular daily soaps like Sasural Genda Phool, and Mr. Ya Mrs; also was a part of many dance reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Ragini is the sister of comic Krushna Abhishek and niece of legendary actor Govinda. Recently the actress opened up about her plans of settling down and how her mother is eager to see her daughter getting married.

While interacting with Etimes, Ragini opened up about her future and prospects of marriage. Many things unfolded even the relationship between Krushna and her uncle Govinda which is going through a rough path.

Ragini Khanna is getting marriage proposals every day

Ragini talked about her mother while interviewing Etimes about the fact that her mother was all set to see her in a wedding outfit. She said her mother has almost opened a marriage bureau at home. She is considering proposals and checking out eligible bachelors every day. I feel this is the right time to get married and settle down. Hopefully, it should happen I don’t have a long list of qualities that I would like in my partner, but I would want him to be based in Mumbai. I have worked very hard and want to continue working in showbiz. I gave my career priority for 10 years and now wish to focus on myself.'

Work took a toll on Ragini's health

As the actress spoke about her shooting schedule, she mentioned how difficult it got on her health. She says-'When I was doing Sasural Genda Phool, I faced a lot of health issues. I was almost hospitalized. So, I moved to reality shows, live events, and films. But like many other actors who leave TV for films, I would not do that. TV made me who I am today.'

Apart from her screen break, Ragini also spoke about the tension brewing between her cousin Krushna and uncle Govinda. She simply said that she had a conversation with both of them and doesn't feel like it should be put out in the open to the world.

