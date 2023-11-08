Temptation Island: Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jad Hadid to dump Nikita Bhamidipati after steamy kiss?

Temptation Island is getting quite steamy with each passing episode. The show recently started streaming on a national streaming platform. The show's concept is quite bold. Couples have to survive their relationship amid tempters trying to tempt them.

In the previous episodes, Nikita Bhamidipati and Jad Hadid connected instantly and spent quality time in a jacuzzi. They also kissed each other. However, in the upcoming episodes, Jad will reveal that he is tempted by someone else too.

Jad Hadid feels a connection with Nidhi Kumar leaving Nikita disappointed

In the upcoming episode, a pool party becomes the backdrop for a surge of intense emotions. Contestants were asked to sip a drink if the question fit them. When asked about having a temptation from someone other than their current partner, Jad didn't hesitate to take a sip of the drink. His closeness with Nidhi Kumar has been quite evident. However, Jad's confession left Nikita pretty upset.

Have a look at the promo of Temptation Island

The aftermath of the pool party has left a cloud of uncertainty, leaving viewers pondering whether this misunderstanding will be a minor bump in the road or escalate into a substantial obstacle in Jad and Nikita's journey on Temptation Island India.

More about Temptation Island India

Temptation Island India is adapted from a similar concept which is globally popular. The show also has popular names from the industry like Mouni Roy who's the Queen of Hearts in the show while Karan Kundrra dons the hat of the host of the project.

Temptors in the show

The show has many hot singles like Aryan Arora, Satyam Tyagi, Vaibhav Gandhi. Faiz Baloch, Zen Sajnani, Samadh Choudhary,Nikhil Mehta, Jad Hadid, Mahima Seth, Rajvi, Urvi Shetty,Shraddha Tiwari,Ruma Sharma, Navisha Raj Kashyap, Neha Anand and Shagun.

Couples on the show

Couples on the show include Nidhi Kumar-Mohak, Nikita Bhamidipati- Tayne, Nishank Swami-Chetna Pande, and Arjun Aneja-Chestha Bhagat

