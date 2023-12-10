Temptation Island India: Mouni Roy slams Nishank Swami for THIS reason; says, 'Apologize properly'

Temptation Island India is currently the talk of the town due to the changing equations of couples in the villa. As they go through challenging times to prove their love and trust, the show is meant for a social experiment. As the dating reality show is nearing its finale, things are turning more interesting.

This time, Mouni Roy will be seen furious at Nishank Swami as he ignites a tense moment inside the villa.

Mouni Roy asks Nishank Swami to apologize

In the upcoming episodes of Temptation Island India, Queen of Hearts Mouni Roy will be seen in an angry mode after she notices Mahima distressed. A few days before, Nishank commented on Mahima’s makeup. He said that if there had been any award for the worst makeup, she could have won. Listening to this, Mahima was really upset and deeply hurt.

Further, Mouni Roy notices her disappointment and asks Mahima about the reason for her distress. Landing an answer, the latter reveals how Nishank has a habit of making fun of girls. After listening to it, Mouni Roy wears a serious look and confronts him in an open conversation.

The Naagin actress schools him and, on a serious note, says that it wasn't cool even if said in humor. Adding more, Mouni comments, “What is wrong is wrong. You should not comment on anyone's dress, hair, makeup, especially when she is not your friend.” However, the Gold actress did not stop here. Schooling Nishank more, she further says, “Please be a gentleman and apologize properly.”

Advertisement

Have a look at Temptation Island India new promo:

Soon, Nishank apologizes publicly. He says, “I apologize; your makeup is not just the best in villa, but in the entire world!" Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra and Mouni Roy intervene and explain how a genuine apology is important. The former adds, “An apology is meaningful only when genuine.” After Karan scolds Nishank, the latter reframes his words, thereby realizing his mistakes.

For the uninformed, Temptation Island India has its final episode scheduled for December 15, 2023. The show is hosted by Karan Kundrra, and Mouni Roy is the Queen of Hearts. It puts relationships to the test by introducing different challenges.

ALSO READ: Temptation Island: Karan Kundrra lashes out at Chetna Pandey's BF Nishank Swami, ousts him from task