Temptation Island India: Nidhi Kumar breaks down as show puts her relationship with Mohak to test

Temptation Island India is gearing up for its finale on Dec 15. While the dating show is already in its last week, relationships are still at the stage of perplexion.

In a recent clip of Temptation Island India, Nidhi Kumar and Mohak are confused about marrying each other. So, to sort it out, the two take a loyalty test as they get separated and live with the temptors.

Nidhi Kumar and Mohak make new connection out of their relationship

As per the new clip of Temptation Island India, Nidhi Kumar and Mohak, who have been in a relationship for about two years, don't have clarity about getting married. So, they decide to take a loyalty test, and that is when things turn extremely strange for both of them.

As they spend time in different villas, Nidhi forms a connection with Samadh Choudhary. The latter even confesses, “Whatever I have with Nidhi is very genuine.” On the other hand, Mohak develops a strong attraction for Urvi Shetty. The former calls Urvi his ‘No. 1 choice.’

Have a look at the Temptation Island India new video:

The equation between Mohak and Nidhi Kumar goes on a different track after they confront each other on the bonfire day. Watching Mohak and Urvi’s clip, Nidhi asks herself, “How did he get so close?” Speaking of Mohak, he also did not like watching his partner getting cozy with Samadh and hugging him.

Later in the video, Samadh Choudhary tells Mohak, “I have brought good news. Nidhi is very happy.” Replying to this, Mohak says, “You have no right to tell me this.” Speaking of Urvi, she opens up about her feelings for Mohak and explains, “After meeting Mohak, I found that he is my type.” Later, Nidhi Kumar’s condition starts deteriorating, and we hear host Karan Kundrra saying, “Let's get the doctor please.”

More about Temptation Island India

With Mouni Roy as the Queen of Hearts and Karan Kundrra as the host, the dating show will have Prince Narula gracing Temptation Island as a guest in its final week. For the uninformed, the couples who entered the villa are Nidhi Kumar-Mohak, Nikita Bhamidipati-Tayne, Nishank Swami-Chetna Pande, and Arjun Aneja-Chestha Bhagat.

