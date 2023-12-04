Temptation Island: Karan Kundrra lashes out at Chetna Pandey's BF Nishank Swami, ousts him from task

Temptation Island is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The show put relationships to the test. While some bonds sailed through well, a few are still facing trouble. The show also witnessed a breakup in the previous episode.

The show is hosted by Karan Kundrra, while Mouni Roy is the Queen of Hearts. In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness a beef between Karan and a male contestant, Nishank Swami.

Karan Kundrra gets irked by Nishank Swami

In the sizzling saga of Temptation Island India, where relationships are put to the ultimate test, host Karan Kundrra recently found himself at odds with contestant Nishank Swami (Chetna Pandey's boyfriend) during a task in the Boys' villa. The task, designed to unveil the complexities of relationships, took an unexpected turn when Nishank opted for a non-committal stance, repeatedly responding with a dismissive "None of these girls" to Karan's probing questions.

Have a look at a recent promo of Temptation Island

Karan Kundrra took a stand for the females in the villa

The atmosphere turned tense when Mahima playfully referred to Nishank as an "idiot," eliciting a sharp and unexpected retort from him, "Don't go too far; otherwise, you know I'll come to my second side."

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Karan, known for his no-nonsense approach, swiftly intervened, issuing a stern warning to Nishank, "Don't talk about the second side; otherwise, I'll show you my first side. I'm still being very soft with you, meri ladkiyon ke saath batameezi mat karna kabhi (Do not ever disrespect my girls)."

In a decisive move, Karan directed Nishank to exit the task, leaving the villa on edge about the aftermath of this fiery exchange. The clash promises to bring a fresh wave of drama and tension, reshaping the dynamics among the remaining couples.

Previous shocking incidents of Temptation Island

Karan Kundrra and Mouni Roy did a surprise bonfire episode, especially for Nikita Bhamidipati and Tayne Devilliers. In the session, Nikita was asked about her final call on her relationship with Tayne, and she revealed that she wants to break up with him as she has found a better connection with Jad Hadid in the show.

Advertisement

Tayne and Jad were called in the session. Nikita faced Tayne and made him understand her decision while he looked extremely affected.