Temptation Island: Mouni Roy speaks on Cheshta-Arjun controversy; discusses physical violence in relationships

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of physical violence.

The one-of-a-kind dating reality show Temptation Island is gearing up for its finale. The show is slated to stream its last episode on 15th December 2023. The show is a social experiment and has received a lot of love from the viewers.

In the forthcoming episodes, Queen of Hearts Mouni Roy will be seen talking about one of the most intense revelations on Temptation Island.

Mouni Roy speaks about Cheshta Bhagat slapping Arjun Aneja

At the beginning of the show, it was revealed that Cheshta Bhagat once slapped her boyfriend Arjun Aneja as she found out about his inclination towards somebody else. In the previous episodes, Cheshta's connection Nikhil Mehta revealed that Cheshta too suffered physical violence from Arjun's side. Aneja justified himself by saying that he retorted to Cheshta's slap.

Speaking on the matter, Mouni Roy mentioned that resorting to physical violence should never be the solution for any gender. She said, "Everyone makes mistakes. We all agree, but raising your hand to hit someone is wrong! Whether it's a boy or a girl, what is wrong is wrong! We understand that every action has a certain reaction, but often your reactions are bigger than the action!"

Advertisement

Have a look at a recent promo of Temptation Island

Mouni further told Cheshta, "If you had expressed your feelings instead of resorting to physical confrontation with your partner, you would have been right! The moment you resort to violence, you may stand wrong after that! Your actions define and say a lot about you!"

Mouni Roy talks about respect in relationships

Mouni shared, "On this island, I am pretty sure that expressing your concerns about your 12-year-long relationship is very difficult! This is probably the most challenging situation any human can go through. Respect ka daaira chala jata hai to relationship nahi tikta! (If the circle of respect is breached, the relationship won't sustain!) It's a sensitive topic, and we should deal with it sensibly!"

The previous episode of Temptation Island had host Karan Kundrra's girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash gracing the show and spilling secrets about their relationship.

ALSO READ: Temptation Island Promo: Bigg Boss 15's Karan Kundrra and Tejaswwi Prakash lock lips on show; Watch