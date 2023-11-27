Temptation Island: Nikita Bhamidipati chooses Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jad Hadid; dumps boyfriend Tayne

Temptation Island has kept the fans glued to their screens with interesting twists and constantly changing dynamics of the couples' relationship. After entertaining the fans for a long time, the viewers are all set to witness of the most interesting bonfire episode.

Karan Kundrra and Mouni Roy conduct a mid-week bonfire

The contestants were taken by surprise as Karan Kundrra and Mouni Roy conducted a mid-week bonfire. It was done as they felt that a couple in the villa had made a decision about their relationship and they should declare the decision in front of everyone. Karan and Mouni welcomed Nikita Bhamidipati and asked her about her decision regarding her tempter and Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jad Hadid and boyfriend Tayne Devilliers. Nikita mentioned that she would want to be with Jad.

To her surprise, her boyfriend, Tayne, was called to the same bonfire, which led to a confrontation. The tempters in the villa witnessed this and also got emotional. Karan Kundrra and Mouni Roy announced that their test of love was now over as they had already decided their paths. Furthermore, their respective connections on the Island, Jad Hadid, and Rajvi Brahrambhat were called to bid adieu to them.

Tayne Devilleirs on being a part of Temptation Island

"I am truly grateful for the amazing journey on Temptation Island India. The bonds formed in the villa with the guys and the experiences shared have enriched my life in ways I never imagined. The warmth and hospitality of India have touched my heart deeply, making me feel at home. The people here are truly special, and I'll carry these memories with me forever!"

Talking about his connection with Rajvi, Tayne mentioned that Rajvi helped her and would love to see her again post the show. He further added, "I was extremely disappointed by Nikita's behavior so early on the show, as we discussed the importance of loyalty, honesty and not breaking trust before we 2 flew off to India."

"It’s sad how she embarrassed herself and her family, but she is still young and she is growing and learning. I wish her all the best. She comes from a lovely family, I was touched by the phone call I later got from her mother apologizing for everything."

