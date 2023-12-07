Temptation Island Promo: Bigg Boss 15's Karan Kundrra and Tejaswwi Prakash lock lips on show; Watch

Temptation Island India is not leaving any stone unturned to entertain the audience. The show is in its last leg and will soon air its finale episode. The show will witness host Karan Kundrra's girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash's appearance in a special episode wherein the couple will be seen talking about their relationship and finding true love. In one of the promos, the couple is seen sharing a mushy moment as they lock lips.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra lock lips on Temptation Island

In a promo released by the channel, Tejasswi Prakash is seen interacting with the contestants of Temptation Island and then she mentions the 'handsome hunk' Karan Kundrra. Kundrra enters the frame and greets Tejasswi by planting a peck on her lips. The contestants go aww seeing the adorable couple share a cute moment.

This is not the first time that the couple has locked lips. The duo are quite open about their love life and have been painting the town red with their love ever since they've been in a relationship.

Have a look at the promo of Temptation Island featuring Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

As per the promo, in a candid chat, Tejasswi shares her thoughts on her future with Karan Kundrra: "When you think about the future, it’s crucial to envision growing old with the right person. Karan and I discuss our future a lot, and honestly, I see myself there in the future together."

In the previous promo, Karan and Tejasswi spoke about finding true love in the most unexpected places. The duo mentioned their love story and stated that nobody knew that they'd find their true love in a reality show.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's love story

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra first met during Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza's quiz show. However, they didn't speak much at that time. The duo reconnected in Bigg Boss 15 wherein they developed a close bond. They organically fell in love with each other and have been going strong and steady for more than two years.

They were a part of a few music videos and brand shoots together. People love them as a couple and ship them with the hashtag #TejRan.

