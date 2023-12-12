Temptation Island PROMO: Prince Narula to join Karan Kundrra and Mouni Roy in finale week
In the upcoming episode of Temptation Island, Prince Narula will be seen joining the cast and crew. The reality TV star will be seen sharing his expertise on love and relationships.
Temptation Island is nearing it's finale and the show is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The show started with four couples namely Nikita Bhamidipati-Tanya Devillers, Cheshta Bhagat-Arjun Aneja, Nidhi Kumar- Mohak and Chetna Pande-Nishank Swami agreeing to take the ultimate test of their relationship.
As the show nears its conclusion, the contestants will have to finally take a call of dumping their partners or no. In the upcoming episode of Temptation Island, Prince Narula will be seen joining the dazzling duo Karan Kundrra and Mouni Roy.
Prince Narula joins the special episode of Temptation Island
In the upcoming episode, Karan Kundrra and Mouni Roy will be seen conducting an exciting bonfire episode which will have a Bollywood night twist. The contestants dress up as popular Bollywood celebrities. Karan and Mouni also appear in glittery clothes. Mouni Roy shakes a leg on the dance floor too.
Later, the popular Prince Narula is introduced on the show. Prince interacts with the contestants on the show.
Have a look at the recent promo of Temptation Island
Prince Narula further shared his opinion on Chetna and Nishank's relationship. He told Nishank that he was staying in the fear that if he'd take a step ahead with any of the tempters, Chetna would also do the same. Later, Karan announces that the boys of the villa will finally have to take a call about their connections in the show.
Nishank Swami gets praised by Karan Kundrra and Mouni Roy
Nishank Swami, Chetna Pande's partner has kept his word and has proved his love for Chetna. The budding Director got appreciation from the host Karan Kundrra and Queen of Hearts Mouni Roy.
Mouni admired Nishank’s love for Chetna saying, ”Seriousness ki misaal bhale hi paal rakhi hai aapne, bohot kuch sikhaya aapne. Ek chiz to aapne ye sikha diya hai aur for sure prove kar diya hai ki Chetna se badh kar inke liye aur koi nahi hai. Sitting here on the last final day I can boast about this 100 percent.”
(You're known to be extremely serious, you've taught a lot on the show, you have certainly proved your love Chetna and that nobody is above her for you.)
Karan also appreciated his journey and said, “Pehle hafte ka Nishank aur uske baad ka Nishank mei drastic change hai. Jaisi bhi hai ek journey hai. Aapne jaisa kaha tha, aapne apna match khela! Aap gussa hue, hurt huye lekin bohot kuch sikhaya hai sab ko. Ajeeb hi sahi, par dastaan to likhi hai aapne.”
(The Nishank that entered the show in the first week and the one right now has a drastic change. Whatever you said, you did. You got angry, and hurt but you've taught a lot of things to everyone. However weird it can be, but you did write your story.)
