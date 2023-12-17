Temptation Island: Revisit love advises and word of wisdoms from Karan Kundrra and Mouni Roy

Temptation Island, a show based on putting relationships to the test finally concluded recently. While few couples broke up, few got love in their tempters. Some decided to walk alone and decide the fate of their relationship in the outside world. However, everyone got clarity about their preferences and what they wanted from their partners.

The show had many moments wherein the host of the show Karan Kundrra and Queen of Hearts Mouni Roy gave love advice, relationship experiences, and words of wisdom to the contestants on the show. Have a look at some of these below.

Mouni Roy emphasizes trusting your partner

The Queen of Hearts, Mouni Roy, said, “Trust is the utmost important aspect in any successful relationship, Trusting your partner means having faith in their commitment and loyalty. It involves giving them the benefit of the doubt and cultivating an environment where both individuals feel secure in their emotional connection.”

Have a look at the glimpse of Temptation Island below

Grow Together for Stronger Love: Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundra shares that ‘relationships change, but supporting your partner in growing personally and professionally makes the relationship better. He further adds that when you create an environment where both people can grow, the relationship stays exciting and happy”.

Mouni Roy condemns physical violence in the name of love

Mouni Roy emphasizes the importance of acknowledging mistakes in a relationship. We all make errors, but it's crucial to address them with communication rather than resorting to physical confrontation. Actions speak louder than words, and expressing feelings can lead to a healthier resolution than aggression. Remember, resorting to violence not only harms your partner but tarnishes your own image and the relationship as a whole.

Mouni mentioned this point when actors Cheshta Bhagat and Arjun Aneja resorted to violence in their relationship.

Karan Kundrra mentions taking care of your partner as a pillar

In Karan Kundra's love guide, taking care of yourself and your partner is something both of you should do. In a bonfire episode, Karan Kundra stated that ‘It's not just about one person looking after themselves; it's about both helping each other. By doing things together for each other's well-being, couples make their bond stronger”.

Mouni Roy remarks friendship is the foundation of a healthy relationship

The Queen of Hearts, Mouni Roy, emphasizes the essence of stability in relationships, she said, “In the hustle of modern life, maintaining that friendship is crucial in a relationship. It's the laughter during joyous times and the support during challenging moments that truly solidify a connection as friendship is the foundation of any strong relationship.”

Karan Kundrra mentions the importance of communication and understanding

In the finale episode, while Chetna Pande and her boyfriend Nishank Swami were having an altercation, Karan Kundrra mentioned that it is important to communicate your doubts, thoughts, and feelings with one another. He also emphasized that the partners should not only hear their partners but also try to comprehend them and their feelings.

Mouni Roy underlines respect, honesty, and space as the three most important factors in relationships

Mouni highlights the essentials for a healthy relationship in three words – respect, honesty, and space. Respect lays the foundation for mutual understanding, honesty fosters open communication, and space ensures individual growth within the relationship. Balancing these three elements creates a harmonious and thriving partnership.

During the finale episode, while Nishank Swami wasn't able to accept Chetna Pande's decision to walk alone from the show, Mouni asked him to accept her decision with respect and take it in a positive stride. She also asked him to find himself like Chetna did during the show and work on their relationship in the real world.

Karan Kundrra mentions not blaming others

Karan had a few words of wisdom for the tempter on the show Neha Dinesh Anand. After her expectations from Arjun Aneja, he advised her to break her pattern and not blame others for the situation she was facing. This motivated Neha and she used the advice well.

Karan's girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash also appeared on the show and advised Neha. Concerning Neha’s recent heartbreak, Tejasswi advised her that the more time one wastes in having wrong assumptions, the more it will hurt.

When Mouni Roy and Karan Kundrra were left miffed on the show

During a task, Mouni noticed Mahima's distress and, in an open confession, asked Mahima about it. Mahima revealed Nishank's habit of making fun of the girls in the villa.

Taking a serious tone, Mouni addressed Nishank in front of everyone, stressing, "It's not cool, even if said in fun. What is wrong is wrong. You shouldn't comment on anyone's dress, hair, or makeup, especially when she is not your friend. Please be a gentleman and apologize properly."

In response, Nishank publicly apologized, saying, "I apologize; your makeup is not just the best in the villa but in the entire world!"

Karan also lashed out at Nishank for disrespecting the girls of the Villa during a task.

