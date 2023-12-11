Temptation Island: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra praise Faiz Baloch's love for Gargee Nady

Temptation Island is marching towards it's finale. The upcoming episodes will have an interesting turn of events leaving the couples as well as singles in a dilemma.

In the finale week, the popular couple of television Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra will be seen entering the girl's villa and announcing a rocking Bollywood night. As the episode unfolds, the girls are asked to select their connections. Amidst the same, Tejasswi and Karan praise Faiz Baloch.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra laud Faiz Baloch

In the episodes, the girls will see a video of their journey with their partners. While most of the girls are sure about their connections, Gargee Nady is seen being confused between Faiz Baloch and Jimmy.

Tejasswi remarks to Faiz saying, "Koi pyaar kare to Faiz ki tarah kare! What a guy you are! Seriously, I mean it. I can see it in your eyes, jis garv ke saath khule mei Jo bolte ho ki Jo hai yahi hai, isi bandi ke saath rehna hai, wo krte ho. Mai wo dard bhi dekh rhi thi ki mere opposite Mera Bhai hi hai Jo is bandi ko like karta hai, I could sense the dilemma!"

Have a look at the recent promo of Temptation Island

(Everyone should love like Faiz. The way you express your feelings openly with swag is commendable. I can see the pain also that you have to compete against someone who's your brother figure.)

Karan Kundrra further added that while both Faiz and Jimmy liked Gargee, they never disrespected each other or pulled each other down. There was no negativity between the duo.

Faiz Baloch's stand in the show

Later, the girls are asked to pick one connection from the tempters, and the singles with no connections will have to leave the villa. Gargee picks Faiz over Jimmy, however, he refuses to stay in the show and mentions that he doesn't want to get hurt again. Will Gargee convince Faiz to stay on the show? Only time will tell.

After Nikita Bhamidipati and Tanye Devillers declare separation, the show is left with Nidhi-Mohak, Chetna-Nishank, Gargee- Ronak and Cheshta-Arjun. It will be interesting to see if these couples will part ways and go with new partners or will they pass the test of relationships.

