Temptation Island: Will Chetna Pande and Nishank Swami end their relationship? Details inside

Temptation Island, a show that puts relationships to the test, is finally coming to an end. The show had a great run on the leading streaming platform and was viewed by many. The show had four couples agreeing to put their relationship to the test by allowing their partners to explore single tempters.

As the show reaches it's conclusion, in tonight's episode, one of the most adorable couples Nishank Swami and Chetna Pande will be seen taking the final call about their relationship.

Nishank Swami and Chetna Pande to break up

As per the new promo, Nishank Swami and Chetna Pande meet each other after more than a month and are all set to take the final call on their relationship. Nishank has been quite loyal to Chetna and wasn't able to connect well with other girls. He time and again mentioned that he loves Chetna dearly.

In the forthcoming episode, Chetna and Nishank have an emotional conversation, wherein Chetna decides to take a bold and stern stand. She replies, "I found myself, and I found love after being a part of this show. You don't actually love me; you just have the fear of losing me. I want to end this relationship with you here for our future. What you have for me is plain obsession, and I can't live with that. I have decided to leave this Island alone!"

Have a look at the recent promo of Temptation Island

Nishank Swami gets shocked by Chetna Pande's words; Karan Kundra intervenes

As per the promo, Nishank was quite shocked and taken aback by Chetna's decision. He was looking at her in disbelief. As per the promo, host of the show Karan Kundrra intervened and asked Nishank about the way he had been looking at Chetna while Mouni Roy was shocked too. Furthermore, Nishank tries to hug Chetna but she brushes him away and leaves.

Other couples on the show

Cheshta Bhagat and Arun Aneja too took a drastic step of ending their relationship. However, Nidhi Kumar and Mohak reconciled and left the Island hand-in-hand.

