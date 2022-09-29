Tere Bin Poster: Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer collaborate for a music video post their break-up
Ieshaan Sehgaal recently declared his break up with girlfriend Miesha Iyer.
Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer were one of the most popular couples on Bigg Boss 15. They met inside the house, fell in love during their stint and always stood by each other. Their fans addressed them as ‘Mieshaan’. Even after the show, Ieshaan and Miesha were going strong day by day. However, to the disappointment of the fans, Ieshaan recently announced his breakup with Miesha Iyer.
Fans, who were left heartbroken to hear about the break-up of Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer, have something to look forward to now. Though the duo has called it quits, they will soon be seen in an upcoming music video. Ieshaan took to his Instagram handle to raise the curtain on the first official poster of the song. Sharing the poster, he wrote in the caption, “Tere Bin”.
Clad in white attires, Ieshaan and Miesha both look extremely gorgeous in the poster as they stand together on what looks like the balcony of a palatial bungalow.
About Tere Bin:
Tere Bin has been sung by Shubham Singh. It has been composed by Showkidd and Harsh Krgeti. Shubham Aggarwal, Ankur Aggarwal, Amit Garg, and Siddharth Banerjee have produced the song under the music label Aralinn Music. The song will be out soon.
