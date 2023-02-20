Tere Ishq mein Ghayal actor Karan Kundrra looks classy in black shirt and beige jacket, Fans react
Karan Kundrra who is busy basking in the success of his newly released show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal is currently in Chandigarh busy promoting the show.
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Karan Kundrra in leading roles. After a series of promotions before the release of the show, the show premiered on 13 February 2023 on Colors TV. The show explores the genre of supernatural and Karan and Gashmeer plays the role of bhediya. Actor Karan Kundrra is currently in Chandigarh promoting the show. The actor took to his Instagram story to upload videos with his team from the promotion.
Recently, the actor made headlines for cutting a stylish frame in a series of snaps from a recent photoshoot. He has drawn the attention of fans for looking dapper in a black tee shirt and denim. The actor completed the look with a beige long jacket and black shades. The photo is uploaded with the caption, “You secretly hate me. I openly don’t care.” The comment section is flooded with comments from fans and other celebrities. Jessica Khurrana, writer of several popular web series wrote, “My gappuuu Bhediyeeee.” Singer and actor Ashish Chamoli, “Supr cool.” Fans commented on the good looks of the actor, and one user wrote, “You may dance like no one's watching, but everyone's watching because you're mesmerizing.”
Take a look at the images here:
About Karan Kundrra
Karan Kundrra is known for his work in Hindi television and film. The actor has gained massive stardom after starring in several TV shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Dil Hi Toh Hai, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He hosted different reality shows like MTV Roadies, MTV Love School, and Dance Deewane Juniors. The actor has also hosted three seasons of Ekta Kapoor's yet another crime show Gumrah End Of Innocence on Channel V. The actor’s latest show, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal airs on Colors at 9 PM.
ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pranali Rathod spills beans on the upcoming twist in the show
Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more