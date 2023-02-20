Tere Ishq mein Ghayal actor Karan Kundrra looks classy in black shirt and beige jacket, Fans react

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Karan Kundrra in leading roles. After a series of promotions before the release of the show, the show premiered on 13 February 2023 on Colors TV. The show explores the genre of supernatural and Karan and Gashmeer plays the role of bhediya. Actor Karan Kundrra is currently in Chandigarh promoting the show. The actor took to his Instagram story to upload videos with his team from the promotion.

Recently, the actor made headlines for cutting a stylish frame in a series of snaps from a recent photoshoot. He has drawn the attention of fans for looking dapper in a black tee shirt and denim. The actor completed the look with a beige long jacket and black shades. The photo is uploaded with the caption, “You secretly hate me. I openly don’t care.” The comment section is flooded with comments from fans and other celebrities. Jessica Khurrana, writer of several popular web series wrote, “My gappuuu Bhediyeeee.” Singer and actor Ashish Chamoli, “Supr cool.” Fans commented on the good looks of the actor, and one user wrote, “You may dance like no one's watching, but everyone's watching because you're mesmerizing.”