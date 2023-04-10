Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actors Reem Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani drop photo with Brett Lee from IPL; Fans react

Popular actress Reem Shaikh is among the prominent names in the entertainment industry. She has stunned the audience with her excellent performance in numerous shows and has achieved success at a very young age. Along with her on-screen presence, Reem has also hooked her audience to her social media handles and regularly shares interesting reels and glamorous photos. The actress is seen in the popular television show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal which aired recently. Reem along with her co-star Gashmeer Mahajani was seen interacting with Brett Lee and Sania Mirza during the IPL.

Reem Shaikh’s recent post with Brett Lee and Sania Mirza

Reem took to her Instagram account and shared a photo from the chat where she is seen sitting between Gashmeer Mahajani and Brett Lee. On the other sofa, Sania Mirza is sitting with the host. Reem looked stylish in a beige dress with matching heels. She kept her hair open. Gashmeer was wearing a sky-blue blazer with white sneakers. Reem’s caption for the post reads, “Moments …”

Take a look at the photo here:

A video surfaced on the internet that shows Brett Lee complimenting Gashmeer on his outfit. They broke into laughter as Gashmeer replied, “Thank you so much, I kind of rented it.” Gashmeer also took to his Instagram story to share the clips. Another video shows Gashmeer requesting Brett Lee to play an Indian number on his guitar.

About Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Shaikh feature in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. The show revolves around a courageous young girl Esha (played by Reem Sameer Shaikh), and two rival brothers; Veer (played by Karan Kundrra) and Armaan (played by Gashmeer Mahajani). Isha is in love with Armaan but they are drawn apart when Veer, his brother enters the picture. Watch the show on Colors at 9 PM.

