Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actress Reem Shaikh slays like a queen as she poses in an embellished lehenga; PICS

Popular actress Reem Shaikh is among the prominent names in the entertainment industry. The teenage star has a massive fan following, owing to her stylish pictures and entertaining reels. She has stunned the audience with her excellent performance in numerous shows and has achieved success at a very young age. Along with her on-screen presence, Reem has also hooked her audience to her social media handles and regularly shares interesting reels and glamorous photos. Today yet again the diva left the town talking owing to her gorgeous pictures. A few hours ago, Reem Shaikh took to her social media handle and shared a few stunning pictures with her fans and followers.

Reem Shaikh's new photos:

In these snaps, we see Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actress slaying like a royal queen in a heavily embellished lehenga. We all know lehengas never run out of style and will continue to impress the fashion police. Reem also stunned the audience as she donned this maroon embroidered blouse and paired it with a chrome embellished lehenga. Speaking about the jewelry, the diva donned maroon and dark green bangles and looks flawless as she strikes captivating poses here. Reem opted for subtle makeup that totally compliments her outfit and that bindi simply enhances her entire look. As usual, the comment section of Reem's post is filled with praises.

Take a look at her PICS here-

On the professional front, Reem Shaikh has been a part of numerous shows such as Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Gul Makai, Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan and more.

About Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal:

Along with Reem Shaikh, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal also stars Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani in lead roles. Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal revolves around a courageous young girl Eisha (played by Reem Sameer Shaikh), who shares a strong connection with two brothers; Veer (played by Karan Kundrra) and Armaan (played by Gashmeer Mahajani). The two brothers happen to be werewolves, and Eisha is a human who gets on an arduous journey of love and heartbreak. Flavored with intense love, dilemmas, and danger, the romantic fantasy drama premiered on February 13 and airs Monday to Wednesday at 9 PM on Colors.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim, Aly Goni, Zain Imam and more extend wishes as the month of Ramzan begins; PICS