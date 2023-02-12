Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Arjun Bijlani to play THIS character in the opening episode, Read deets here
Besides actors Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Sameer Shaikh, TV actor Arjun Bijlani will play a role in the opening episode of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.
Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Shaikh are all set to feature in the upcoming fantasy romantic drama titled Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Apart from these actors, popular television actor, Arjun Bijlani, who was last seen in the lead role of Ishq Mein Marjawan confirmed to play an interesting role in the opening episode of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. The actor will be seen playing a ‘bhediya’ in the show.
About choosing his role, Arjun said, "It was an emotional decision to play this role. I have worked with the makers earlier and have also done many shows with the channel. It is a small yet interesting role. I am playing a bhediya in the show and the story starts with me. After much thought, I agreed to do this role."
Arjun Bijlani’s career
Arjun Bijlani predominantly works in Hindi television and reality shows. Bijlani made his television debut with Ekta Kapoor's show Kartika. He has hosted several popular shows like India's Got Talent, Ravivaar with Star Parivar, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, and Splitsvilla 14. He had also participated in Smart Jodi with his wife Neha Swami. Apart from his role in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, the actor will also be seen in another TV show soon. Although he didn’t reveal any details, it is confirmed that he will play the lead role.
Reem Shaikh drops her look as Avantika
Reem Sameer Shaikh, who plays the role of Avantika in the show, took to Instagram today to share her look from the show. She looked regal in an all-white ensemble. The actress wore a white top, a white skirt embroidered with gold, and a white dupatta. Avantika’s look is complete with a bun and gorgeous earrings. Sharing the video she wrote, “Aur jeene ko kya chahiye, That’s me as Avantika. Stay tuned.”
Watch the video here:
