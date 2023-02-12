Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Arjun Bijlani to play THIS character in the opening episode, Read deets here

Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Shaikh are all set to feature in the upcoming fantasy romantic drama titled Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Apart from these actors, popular television actor, Arjun Bijlani, who was last seen in the lead role of Ishq Mein Marjawan confirmed to play an interesting role in the opening episode of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. The actor will be seen playing a ‘bhediya’ in the show.

About choosing his role, Arjun said, "It was an emotional decision to play this role. I have worked with the makers earlier and have also done many shows with the channel. It is a small yet interesting role. I am playing a bhediya in the show and the story starts with me. After much thought, I agreed to do this role."