Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Armaan confides about his life to Eisha, reveals how Veer saved him

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal starring actors Karan Kundrra , Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Shaikh as main leads is among the highly watched shows on television currently. Along with Karan, Gashmeer, and Reem Shaikh, Ishq Mein Ghayal will also feature Arjun Bijlani and Niyati Fatnani in cameo roles. The show and its interesting plot have grabbed the attention of the viewers, and the audience continues to shower love on each episode. Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal revolves around a courageous young girl Eisha (played by Reem Sameer Shaikh), who shares a strong connection with two brothers; Veer (played by Karan Kundrra) and Armaan (played by Gashmeer Mahajani).

In tonight's episode, the viewers will see that Armaan confides about his life to Eisha and reveals many other secrets. Armaan tells Eisha that his life is hard as he never ages, his powers are not his strength, but it's a curse for him. He admits that people either hate him or are scared of him. Armaan even confesses that his father never accepted him the way he was and wanted to kill him. He told Eisha that his father couldn't kill him so he sent a 'mahish' to kill him.

Armaan explains to Eisha that a 'mahish' looks like a human but is an animal. Armaan also reveals that when 'mahish' attacked him, Veer saved him and that is the reason he is alive. Eisha then questions Armaan about his love-hate bond with Veer. Armaan also tells her that he and Veer can cross any limits for the person they love. It will be interesting to see how Eisha will deal with this confession of Armaan.

About Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal:

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal was shot in Uttarakhand, and some parts of the show were also shot at picturesque locations such as Dehradun and Mussoorie. Along with this, a few sequences were also shot at the famous Forest Research Institute of India. Helmed by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik's production house Beyond Dreams Pvt Ltd, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal airs from Monday to Wednesday at 9 pm on Colors TV and Voot.